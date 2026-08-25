Dolly Parton's Publicist Reveals She'd Fought a 'Brief Battle With Cancer'

Though country music legend Dolly Parton had given glimpses into some health battles she'd faced in recent months, it wasn't known until after her tragic passing on Tuesday at the age of 80 the extent of what the Tennessee native had been going through.

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Representatives for the beloved national treasure known as Dolly Parton have shared in a statement that she'd had a "brief battle with cancer":

“Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched. Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand,” the statement read. "Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly’s unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact. After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones,” the statement concluded. [...] The singer was admitted to the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville on Friday, Aug. 21, where she died four days later. As PEOPLE previously reported, Parton was dealing with kidney and autoimmune issues prior to her death.

A statement provided by Dolly Parton's publicist on Tuesday said the country music legend and cultural icon died at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones after "bravely facing a brief battle with cancer." https://t.co/MBNRC5aiNc pic.twitter.com/wKBAleoKgs — ABC News (@ABC) August 25, 2026

The type of cancer was not revealed.

As RedState reported, tributes have poured in from all over the world for Parton, whose entertainment career spanned over six decades and who had the unique ability to bring people from all walks of life together to laugh, love, celebrate, and have a good time.

READ MORE: 'Absolute Legend': Tributes Pour in After the Passing of the Irrepressible Dolly Parton

As we also reported, Parton gave back generously to the Great Smoky Mountain region and beyond throughout her career, with perhaps her "greatest legacy," according to colleague Becky Noble, being the Imagination Library:

But maybe Dolly's greatest legacy will be the Imagination Library. Dolly's father, Robert, raised 12 children, but could not read or write. But Dolly called him "the smartest man" she knew. He was the inspiration for the library, and before he died, he told Dolly it was “probably the most important thing (she) had ever done.” Dolly Parton was a walking example of the American Dream. She was born into poverty in the hills of Eastern Tennessee and became a legend. She was never afraid of hard work, and that fearlessness certainly paid off.

From the Library of Congress, talking about the time she hosted a story time:

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The Library is devastated to learn of the passing of @DollyParton, a music legend and titan of children's literacy. Her Imagination Library program has earned multiple Library Literacy Awards and, in 2018, she visited us to donate its 100 millionth book to our collection and host… pic.twitter.com/eJzNU0LXwy — Library of Congress (@librarycongress) August 25, 2026

Her family has asked for donations to be made to the Imagination Library in lieu of flowers.

Relatedly, as per President Trump's orders, the U.S. flag has been lowered at the White House:

A solemn scene at the White House as flags are lowered to half-staff in honor of Dolly Parton after President Trump ordered the tribute nationwide for one week following the country music icon’s death at 80. pic.twitter.com/82qi8DDRfG — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 26, 2026

Later tonight, this will be happening at the Empire State Building:

Tonight, the Empire State Building tower lights will turn to a pink sparkle at 9:25 to honor the late Dolly Parton. Dolly was a global cultural icon whose seven-decade career reached generations of fans. Beyond entertainment, Dolly leaves a significant philanthropic legacy through the Dollywood Foundation and Imagination Library, which has provided hundreds of millions of books to children worldwide. At Nine-Two-Five tonight, we celebrate her and her legacy

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Tonight, the Empire State Building tower lights will turn to a pink sparkle at 9:25 to honor the late Dolly Parton.



Dolly was a global cultural icon whose seven-decade career reached generations of fans. Beyond entertainment, Dolly leaves a significant philanthropic legacy… pic.twitter.com/Pu5rtdfe0r — Empire State Building Observation Deck (@EmpireStateBldg) August 25, 2026

The world will never forget you, Ms. Dolly.