'Absolute Legend': Tributes Pour in After the Passing of the Irrepressible Dolly Parton

A lot of tears are being shed today over the loss of Dolly Parton. Many reading this (including me) are among them.

She was just someone who you thought might defy the odds and live forever. In addition to being an immensely talented country singer, musician, actress, and author, she was just a genuinely good and decent person whose brightness and whose colorful nature lit up a room well before she fluttered into it with her glittery butterfly wings.

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Many have, rightly, called her a national treasure. As one X user put it, "Not kidding when I say this is Appalachia’s version of the death of Queen Elizabeth," even though this goes well beyond Appalachia.

She always went above and beyond the call of duty to love and support her family and friends, to make her fans happy, to be there for her community, and to genuinely try and make the world - or at least her slice of it - a better place for future generations.

Let's also not forget about her keen sense of humor:

Dolly Parton was always sooooo quick-witted. her answers to these rapid-fire questions will always make me laugh. RIP to a legend



Michael Strahan: What's the first thing you do when you get out of bed in the morning?



Dolly: Uh, I usually get up, put on my clothes, and go home… pic.twitter.com/XBR5T7THCt — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) August 25, 2026

Ms. Parton, who was 80, is now up in heaven, trying on those angel wings that undoubtedly were custom-made just for her.

SEE ALSO (VIP): Right On: Dolly Parton Refuses to Embrace the 'Feminist' Label

Her impact was worldwide, and she will continue to make a positive impact long after all of us are gone.

Below are some of the many tributes that are pouring in for the one-of-a-kind, iconic lady Dolly Parton.

Fearless "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling:

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was the best contribution to child literacy ever made by a celebrity. Our paths crossed once, in the 90s, backstage at a talk show, and I was completely tongue-tied and starstruck. RIP Dolly. You were a complete, irreplaceable one-off. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 25, 2026

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), the state's 2026 GOP gubernatorial nominee:

Chuck and I are absolutely heartbroken and saddened to hear of the passing of our friend, Dolly Parton. Dolly’s life and career are forever woven into Tennessee’s music, culture, and history. Her extraordinary talent, generosity, and love for the Volunteer State touched hearts around the world and will continue to inspire generations to come. Tennessee will forever be grateful for Dolly. Our prayers are with her family and the millions around the globe mourning this tremendous loss.

Legendary entertainer/comedienne Carol Burnett:

I’m so sad right now. One of my favorite memories was taping the special “Carol and Dolly” in Nashville. We shot the week of Thanksgiving and Dolly made individual turkey dinners for every one of us, that she cooked herself. We were a family. That’s who she was.

Dolly's fellow country music superstar Reba McEntire:

Well, I just got the news that my buddy Dolly passed onto the higher and greater side. Dolly, thank you for all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth. Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart. There will never ever be another you. We will remember and cherish every memory and every note you ever played and sang. Thank you, Lord, for Dolly. She’s gonna have a blast in heaven singing all her favorite songs with all her family and friends who have gone on before her. I’ll never forget the first time I met you and I’ll never forget our last conversation. I hold it with love in my heart. I will always love you, Reba

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Well, I just got the news that my buddy Dolly passed onto the higher and greater side.



Dolly, thank you for all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth.



Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart.



There will never ever be another you.

We… pic.twitter.com/qpbvKUNbiM — Reba McEntire (@reba) August 25, 2026

The Grand Ole Opry:

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to a true country music icon, Opry member Dolly Parton. There is no doubt Dolly’s mark on the world, and on us here at the Grand Ole Opry, will be deeply felt for generations to come. She taught us to always lead with kindness, generosity, and compassion. May her legacy live on through her songs, the lives she touched, and the countless artists she inspired. There will never, ever be another one like her. We will always love you, Dolly.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to a true country music icon, Opry member Dolly Parton.



There is no doubt Dolly’s mark on the world, and on us here at the Grand Ole Opry, will be deeply felt for generations to come. She taught us to always lead with… pic.twitter.com/t9yBCdMIsb — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) August 25, 2026

Podcaster Meghan McCain:

Dolly Parton was an absolute American icon and legend. Singular in her impact, love, talent, music, kindness, passion and strength. There never was nor ever will be another like her. There are almost no words to express what a loss this is for America, she was one of the few people who had the ability to unite and truly bring everyone together through her music art, light and spirit. On a personal note she is hands down the kindest, warmest, friendliest celebrity I had the pleasure of ever meeting. When people ask me the highlight of working at The View, I always say meeting Dolly Parton. Her famous quote ~ “The way I see it if you want the rainbow, you’ve got to put up with the rain” has helped me through many tough moments and grief in life. I am deeply saddened by this news just being a huge fan. We love you forever Dolly.

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Dolly Parton was an absolute American icon and legend. Singular in her impact, love, talent, music, kindness, passion and strength. There never was nor ever will be another like her.



There are almost no words to express what a loss this is for America, she was one of the few… pic.twitter.com/rZYWUCMJop — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 25, 2026

President Trump also shared a tribute to Dolly on Truth Social, saying there has "never been anyone like her," and announcing flags will be lowered for the next week across the country in her honor.

"Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you." - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/ZPf8IzybNe — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2026

The family has requested that "donations be made to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library at www.imaginationlibrary.com," in lieu of flowers.

RIP, ma'am. You were one of a kind, and you will be missed.

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