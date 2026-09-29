Hasan Piker in a French Maid Outfit Is Probably Last Thing You Want to See, But You Need to See It

Hasan Piker has become the bogeyman of radical politics — for better and for worse.

The commie rage-baiter has been dragged into the 2026 midterm elections. Apparently, while in drag.

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Jesse Watters on his primetime Fox News show unearthed some footage of Piker in a French maid outfit that shows a whole new feminine side to the "revolutionary."

.@JesseBWatters can't resist after a resurfaced video shows Twitch streamer Hasan Piker dressed in a French maid outfit.



"That's the Twitch streamer from California who's leading the communist bloc through the midterms? That's Abdul's boy."



Then Watters piles on: "All I know,… pic.twitter.com/qjUussWEBO — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 30, 2026

"That's the Twitch streamer from California who's leading the communist bloc through the midterms? That's Abdul's boy," Watters remarked.

"All I know, when I was in Paris, maids didn't dress like that," he added.

That's not exactly an image that should terrify American patriots, unless it should accidentally resurface at the worst possible moment during role play.

But socialism in a French maid's outfit is pretty on-brand for a would-be Jacobin who is more at home with gauche lingerie than with guillotines.

This also puts into a whole new light Hasan Piker's tough talk about two Navy SEALs who died serving their country.

.@Johnny_Joey DESTROYS Hasan Piker For Trashing American Heroes



Piker: “The only time SEALs have to swim is when they’re in an Osprey… they die anyway.”



These were AMERICAN HEROES on a real mission. One tried to save the other.



The Democrat Party’s favorite streamer thinks… pic.twitter.com/Vo6ntAGDTx — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) September 28, 2026

“I think SEALs have to swim sometimes. Yeah like those two SEALs that tripped and fell off the f*cking ladder and died and drowned in the Red Sea,” Piker said. “The only time Navy SEALs have to swim is when they’re in a f*cking Osprey because you know that sh*t is going down. Well, they die anyway, but still.”

Marine veteran Johnny “Joey” Jones, who lost both legs while serving as a bomb technician in Afghanistan, blasted Piker for mocking the deaths of two Navy SEALs.

“If he said anything like that in front of a Navy Seal, he’d get a bonafide a**-whooping,” Jones said during a Fox News appearance. “That’s what would happen. That’s what he deserves.”

Chief Christopher Chambers and Petty Officer Nathan Gage Ingram drowned off Somalia in January 2024 during an operation to seize Iranian-made missile components bound for Houthi terrorists.

That's a far cry from posing on camera in a French maid outfit and it would probably behoove Piker to keep the words "Navy SEAL" out of his mouth.

What is interesting about this divergence in optics is that Piker comes across as a poser. Let's consider who we're talking about here: A multi-millionaire socialist who poses as a violent revolutionary while posing in a French maid's outfit.

Hasan Piker has a well-documented record of using graphic, violent language on stream. In 2019 he said “America deserved 9/11, dude.” He has told viewers to “kill those motherf***ers and murder those motherf***ers in the streets” so that “the streets soak in their f***ing red capitalist blood” when talking about landlords who leave properties vacant.

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After a debate with Charlie Kirk he said “I want to f***ing kill him.” He told his audience that if they actually cared about Medicare and Medicaid fraud they “would kill Rick Scott.” He has also said that “it doesn’t matter if f***ing rapes happened on October 7” and that the left should be “shanking these motherf***ers and letting their intestines wither on stage."

Those threats wouldn't hit as hard if Piker said them while flamboyantly waving a feather duster.

The serious point is that the radical left doesn't seem equipped to carry out a violent revolution.

Maybe that's why they are turning to Islamist extremists like Hasan Piker, Abdul El-Sayed, and Zohran Mamdani to carry out their deranged objective.

What these Islamists are doing is softening their appearances for Democrat voter consumption. But their unbridled rage at America and their ill-intentions should be obvious to everyone whenever they speak.

Beware communists. They are masters of deception, including the art of disguise. Radical socialists are more than capable of destroying your country, even in a French maid's outfit.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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