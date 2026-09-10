Trump’s Sending $500 Obamacare Refund Checks to 1 Million Americans — Here’s Why Dems Can’t Complain

The White House has announced that President Trump is putting $500 back in the pockets of nearly a million people who bought Obamacare off the federal exchange — and the checks will start coming as early as October.

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Officials say the money is coming from extra “user fees” the Biden administration tacked onto premiums to run the federal exchange — fees that piled up into a surplus and never went back to the people who paid them.

The refunds are being doled out to people who get no premium subsidy, which means they ate the extra cost themselves.

That’s enrollees in the 30 states that still run their markets through the federal exchange. Trump is cutting the checks instead of leaving the money parked in Washington.

Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Announces the Working Families Obamacare Refunds https://t.co/VgDLxLqb83 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 10, 2026

Now, here's the thing. Democrats are going to find a way to complain about this. Congressional millionaires really, really hate seeing an outsider politician give money back to the people.

You practically saw their collective heads pop clean off their bodies after the President announced a $5,000 “Trump Dividend" at last night's Republican midterm convention. In fact, they're already calling for an investigation.

As is almost always the case, however, the Democrat Party has already kneecapped its own argument through past actions. If they want to scream midterm stunt, they can start with California Governor Gavin Newsom’s check dropping during his 2021 California recall and New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s rebate checks showing up on the eve of the election.

Newsom (D) cut $600 state stimulus checks — more if you had kids — while Californians were already mailing in ballots for the 2021 recall.

NEW: CA will be expanding the Golden State Stimulus to middle class families -- creating the biggest state tax rebate in US history.



2 out of every 3 Californians will now benefit from a stimulus check of at least $600. And families with kids will now get an additional $500. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 10, 2021

Hochul (D) has queued up $200 rebate checks for more than 8 million New Yorkers in September and October, with Election Day sitting right behind them. She couched them as payments to help New Yorkers with higher utility costs.

Great. That amount, which represents about 1/8th of a monthly National Grid bill, will no doubt come in handy.

Hochul has played the game before. In 2025, she mailed inflation refund checks of up to $400 to about 8.2 million New Yorkers. They went out in October and November.

Again, great. Her party helped run inflation through the roof, and she offered a pittance in return in an effort to inspire voters.

Starting this month — millions of New Yorkers are set to receive rebate checks of up to $200.https://t.co/Og0J5W7ZsP pic.twitter.com/cpK7Vd5yVt — News 8 WROC (@News_8) September 1, 2026

Trump, in contrast to his political adversaries, has more than just rebate checks and dividends up his sleeve.

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The President's pitch has been simple: lower healthcare costs by stopping the money from going to insurance carriers and sending it directly to the people who paid the premiums.

“The government is going to pay the money directly to you," he said. "The big insurance companies lose, and the people of our country win.”

Trump’s been stacking cost cuts around the refund, according to a White House fact sheet. The man is a perpetual savings machine. Some of those cuts include most-favored-nation drug deals with 26 manufacturers covering nearly 90 percent of the branded market, plus tighter hospital and insurer price-transparency rules.

He’s also locked in eligibility checks on exchange subsidies, shut broker enrollment loopholes, and opened health savings accounts to millions of Obamacare customers so more of the money lands with patients instead of carriers.

Newsom and Hochul are all gimmick. The President backs up his flair with actual substance.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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