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'Press Sec' Dana White and Trump Light Up White House Briefing, Trigger a CNN Host in the Process

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Nov 09, 2026 7:09 PM
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'Press Sec' Dana White and Trump Light Up White House Briefing, Trigger a CNN Host in the Process
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump had a little fun with the press the other day when he announced that he was offering the White House Press Secretary job to his friend, Dana White, who is the president and chief executive officer of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

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"We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other," he wrote. "Dana, please take the job!" He also invited him to bring some of his fighters to be his assistants. 

He later acknowledged on Sunday that he was kidding, but said. "Dana loves the idea." But he certainly had the media going with the joke. 

Then White came to the White House on Monday and appeared at a White House briefing from Trump himself. Trump spoke about Iran and other issues. But they had a little fun with White being there and standing at the Press Secretary's podium, taking some questions from reporters. White said he always wanted to do this, asking who had the first question. 

He was asked what he thinks if there were a cage match between Trump and Joe Biden. He said Trump was "the toughest, most resilient human being" that he'd ever met in his life.

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White said he asked Trump why he continued to do this as he was going through all he was going through. White spoke about when Trump was shot and was momentarily overcome with emotion, then declaring him a "one-of-one unique human being." He concluded, yes, a cage match would be bad for Biden. 

Reporters also asked what White's advice to Trump was about pardoning the late baseball legend Pete Rose. White laughed and said he didn't advise the president on anything ever, but thought it was fair to pardon Rose. 

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Trump weighed in and said he would give Rose a pardon. 

But if you ever saw a complete buffoon, it was CNN's Jake Tapper's reaction. 

Now Trump was responding to a question. He didn't precipitate the question. Both men were just responding to the questions that the media were asking. 

Plus, Trump also took a variety of more serious questions on Iran and a host of other issues, as we reported, without White. This was just one question. The suggestion in Tapper's tweet is that he's not taking serious questions or covering serious subjects, which he certainly did. And they wonder why they get smacked with "fake news."  And imagine Tapper having the nerve to comment, he who didn't come out with his book on Joe Biden's decline until after Biden left the White House and it no longer mattered. 

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As for Trump's "offer" to White, here was White's response: "Thank you for the offer, sir. But I do not want to be in politics."

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DONALD TRUMP | WHITE HOUSE | JAKE TAPPER | CNN | LIBERAL MEDIA
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