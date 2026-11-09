'Press Sec' Dana White and Trump Light Up White House Briefing, Trigger a CNN Host in the Process

President Donald Trump had a little fun with the press the other day when he announced that he was offering the White House Press Secretary job to his friend, Dana White, who is the president and chief executive officer of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

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"We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other," he wrote. "Dana, please take the job!" He also invited him to bring some of his fighters to be his assistants.

He later acknowledged on Sunday that he was kidding, but said. "Dana loves the idea." But he certainly had the media going with the joke.

Then White came to the White House on Monday and appeared at a White House briefing from Trump himself. Trump spoke about Iran and other issues. But they had a little fun with White being there and standing at the Press Secretary's podium, taking some questions from reporters. White said he always wanted to do this, asking who had the first question.

🚨 BREAKING: Acting "White House Press Secretary" DANA WHITE just WALKED OUT in the briefing room with President Trump The joke became reality! WHITE: "I've ALWAYS wanted to do this! WHO has the first question?!" It ACTUALLY happened 🤣 And he's already taking questions! https://t.co/KlHMIq6bXW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 9, 2026

He was asked what he thinks if there were a cage match between Trump and Joe Biden. He said Trump was "the toughest, most resilient human being" that he'd ever met in his life.

🚨 LMAO! Dana White just dropped this on a pound for pound UFC cage match between Donald Trump and Joe Biden: "He is a one-of-one unique human being!" Q: Would it be a knockout victory for President Trump? WHITE: It would be very bad! This is the best thing ever right now 🤣 They ACTUALLY have questions for Dana White. He's press sec! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 9, 2026

White said he asked Trump why he continued to do this as he was going through all he was going through. White spoke about when Trump was shot and was momentarily overcome with emotion, then declaring him a "one-of-one unique human being." He concluded, yes, a cage match would be bad for Biden.

Reporters also asked what White's advice to Trump was about pardoning the late baseball legend Pete Rose. White laughed and said he didn't advise the president on anything ever, but thought it was fair to pardon Rose.

🚨 LMFAO! REPORTER: The president said he might pardon Pete Rose. What's your advice to the president? DANA WHITE: I don't ADVISE the president on ANYTHING, EVER! 🤣🔥 "But I think it's fair to pardon Pete Rose." 47 says he might actually pardon him! https://t.co/36jgR3q5KI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 9, 2026

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Trump weighed in and said he would give Rose a pardon.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump reveals he'd PARDON baseball legend Pete Rose "I'd give Pete Rose a pardon. He was VERY mistreated." A reporter reminded him of the 1990 tax charges. "Oh he did? I'd give Pete Rose a pardon. I didn't know that!" Rose pleaded guilty to filing false tax returns and served five months On the spot Trump is the best Trump! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 9, 2026

But if you ever saw a complete buffoon, it was CNN's Jake Tapper's reaction.

Clearly heeding the cries of a frustrated public, the president is in the Brady Briefing Room with UFC’s Dana White talking about how Pete Rose deserves a pardon. — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) November 9, 2026

Now Trump was responding to a question. He didn't precipitate the question. Both men were just responding to the questions that the media were asking.

Plus, Trump also took a variety of more serious questions on Iran and a host of other issues, as we reported, without White. This was just one question. The suggestion in Tapper's tweet is that he's not taking serious questions or covering serious subjects, which he certainly did. And they wonder why they get smacked with "fake news." And imagine Tapper having the nerve to comment, he who didn't come out with his book on Joe Biden's decline until after Biden left the White House and it no longer mattered.

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As for Trump's "offer" to White, here was White's response: "Thank you for the offer, sir. But I do not want to be in politics."

🚨 JUST NOW: Dana White officially DECLINED President Trump’s offer to become the White House Press Secretary 😂 TRUMP: “Would you like to be the next Press Secretary of the United States of America?!” WHITE: “Thank you for the offer, sir. But I do NOT want to be in politics.” 😂 TRUMP: “I am DEVASTATED to hear this. Goodbye everybody!” 🤣 Can’t say I blame him in the slightest lmao — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 9, 2026

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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