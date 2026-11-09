Mic Drop: At Impromptu Presser, Trump Declares, 'There Will Be No Amnesty'

In an impromptu Monday afternoon press conference in the White House Brady briefing room, alongside UFC president/CEO Dana White, President Donald Trump declared: "There won't be amnesty."

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"There won't be amnesty." - President Donald J. Trump — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 9, 2026

This response came from a question by a Right Side Broadcasting Network correspondent regarding the president's Sunday night 60 Minutes interview.

RSBN: You told 60 Minutes that you felt that your deportation policy may have gone too far, but then you named the architect of your deportation policy, Stephen Miller, to be your chief of staff. Have you told him you want changes to the deportation policy?

WATCH:

BREAKING — President Trump debunks recent fake news reports: "We have a very strong deportation policy. There’s no amnesty." https://t.co/F47M3gtIMx — Toria Brooke (@realtoriabrooke) November 9, 2026

In his full response, Trump affirmed that his policy has not changed: the administration was still targeting the worst of the worst.

We have a very strong deportation policy, there's no amnesty, there's no anything, we keep that. But, we focus on the worst of the worst. We want the murderers out, we've gotten most of them out. We've gotten most of the really bad... you know, they allowed, Joe Biden allowed 100, well, 25 million people to come in. Of that, 11,888 murderers, most of whom committed more than one murder. We've gotten most of them. We want to get the worst of the worst and then we'll see what happens.

Trump also delineated that there were people here illegally that still needed to be dealt with, and he was working with organizations to see if they could find a solution that did not involve amnesty.

Trump continued:

But, they came in illegally. Many of them have good jobs now, they're productive, some who are even paying taxes, and we're seeing what's going to happen. There won't be amnesty. Someone suggested will there be amnesty? No, but they came in. They knew the law and we're working with a lot of different groups to see whether or not, but my policy hasn't changed.

Trump concluded by reminding the press that the Biden administration allowed other countries to open up their prisons and mental institutions to make America the dumping ground.

What we are doing is absolutely the worst of the worst. We're getting the murderers. They allowed people to come in from prisons. They emptied their prisons into our country, many countries, and they emptied our prisons into our country. The drug dealers that we have, the people from the mental institutions, mental institutions all over the world were emptied out, prisons all over the world. The Congo. Where, in the Congo, their prison population was emptied into our country, all over South America, all over Asia. They did that too. What Biden did to this country should never, ever be forgotten. And I hope the Democrats will not try and allow that to happen again.

WATCH:

.@POTUS: "There's NO AMNESTY... My policy hasn't changed." https://t.co/UcGKkH93oc — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 9, 2026

After the surprise announcement on Saturday that Trump had asked White to take the role of White House Press Secretary, which turned out to be another troll of the fake news media by Trump, White appeared with the president and pretended to field a couple of questions from the press before Trump took over.

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Since the Sunday night interview on 60 Minutes, MAGA and immigration hawks were none too pleased to hear Trump appear to agree that he would work with Democrats on an amnesty deal.

Trump just said he’s willing to do a mass amnesty deal for millions of illegal immigrants… People voted for no more wars and mass deportations. Trump gave them a war in Iran and amnesty. Complete and total betrayal. https://t.co/qQBwvt1asw — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) November 9, 2026

Early Vote Action founder and activist Scott Presler warned the president against the poor results from making deals with Democrats.

Dear President Trump, You cannot trust a deal with the democrats. You gave Congressman Henry Cuellar (D-TX) a full, unconditional pardon. What was the reward for your generosity? He ran for re-election as a democrat to help flip the House from 🟥🔜🟦. You won the popular vote in 2024 because one of your biggest campaign promises was the largest deportation force. Remember: Democrats are so dishonest that they purposefully sought a candidate with the same name as incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan for the purpose of confusing voters. An amnesty deal would be a blight & irreparable blemish on your legacy & American history. I say this with the utmost of respect & — if I didn’t care, then I wouldn’t say anything. Your base, your supporters, does not want amnesty. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 9, 2026

Dear President Trump, You cannot trust a deal with the democrats. You gave Congressman Henry Cuellar (D-TX) a full, unconditional pardon. What was the reward for your generosity? He ran for re-election as a democrat to help flip the House from 🟥🔜🟦. You won the popular vote in 2024 because one of your biggest campaign promises was the largest deportation force. Remember: Democrats are so dishonest that they purposefully sought a candidate with the same name as incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan for the purpose of confusing voters. An amnesty deal would be a blight & irreparable blemish on your legacy & American history. I say this with the utmost of respect & — if I didn’t care, then I wouldn’t say anything. Your base, your supporters, does not want amnesty.

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And in the first session back after the midterms, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), who chose to retire once his term is done in 2027, begged the president to reconsider the DREAM ACT.

WATCH:

🚨 NOW: Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin calls on President Trump to work with him to pass the DREAM AMNESTY ACT, which gives mass amounts of foreigners LEGAL STATUS



NO AMNESTY ‼️



"My invitation to the President of the United States...work with Democrats, pass the DREAM Act NOW!"… pic.twitter.com/BD11n0NHvU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 9, 2026

The backlash after Trump's 60 Minutes interview was swift, which probably prompted Trump's clarifying response. However, we are also looking down the barrel of two more years of Democrats trying to take down the president and his cabinet in any way, shape, or form within their arsenal. And with control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, they appear to have plenty in the arsenal. So, who knows if the Trump administration seemingly dangling the bright-and-shiny object of an amnesty deal is just a ploy to deflect, deter, and potentially catch the illegal actors who are undermining our elections?

That is one person's take, and frankly, it doesn't strain credulity.

There will be NO AMNESTY. We started with all the violent criminals. The worst of the worst. And you’ll notice, that Trump said he is working to see about the rest of the illegals, and that “we’ll see what happens”. The whole argument for the Dems is that the illegals didn’t commit any crimes. Well you know what is a federal crime? Illegally voting in our elections. Trump may have just let them commit the crime he needed to open the floodgates to deport all the illegals who are subverting our elections.

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As Margo Channing (deliciously portrayed by actress Bette Davis) said in "All About Eve": "Fasten your seatbelts, it's going to be a bumpy night."

In this case, it's going to be a bumpy two years.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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