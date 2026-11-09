Trump Takes Over White House Briefing Room, Delivers 'Locked and Loaded' Warning to Iran

President Trump proved he doesn't need a White House press secretary in order to hold a White House press briefing – he'll just do it himself.

Trump, joined by UFC head honcho Dana White, held an impromptu press conference from the White House Briefing Room Monday afternoon, and top of mind was his meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

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The president had taken to Truth Social prior to the press conference to reveal what he had discussed with the sheikh, including the fact that several key Middle Eastern nations would prefer to maintain the current U.S. blockade of Iran rather than see the conflict escalate.

https://t.co/3qXl94TtSK — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 9, 2026

When he got to the briefing room, Trump reiterated that Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others want the blockade to remain in place, claiming it has been devastating for the Iranian regime.

"Nothing has gotten through at all," Trump said of the naval blockade. "And that's been months. Nothing has gotten through."

The president also talked about the recently launched Operation Iron Gate, which is designed to restrict the movement of certain prohibited goods and materials in and out of Iran by land, creating what he described as a "total lockdown."

Trump on Iran: "We’re just keeping it at the status quo, and we’re doing that really at the behest of countries that are their neighbors. But it’s a failing country." https://t.co/BWgnEB8fAp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 9, 2026

"Should there be any change with respect to developments in the Middle East, the United States of America is fully locked and loaded with the best equipment ever made, and we don’t think there’s going to be any reason to use it." https://t.co/2xGMHYP0Pe — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 9, 2026

When it came to Iran and its nuclear ambitions, Trump insisted that Tehran has essentially accepted his demand that it never comes to possess a nuclear weapon, even if Iranian officials are unwilling to acknowledge that concession publicly.

"They don't admit that they accept it," the president said. "And they will tell you that they don't accept it, but they accept it. A hundred percent. More than a hundred percent."

.@POTUS: "We want to make sure it's a long-term solution, not just a short-term. They'll never have a nuclear weapon, but we have to make sure that's a long-term." https://t.co/T0aPcZjw5W — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 9, 2026

As for the possibility of renewed American military strikes, Trump made it abundantly clear that U.S. troops remain prepared to take action, although he doesn't believe that any further action will be necessary.

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"Should there be any change with respect to developments in the Middle East, the United States of America is fully locked and loaded," Trump said, adding that American forces have "the best equipment ever made."

Still, he sounded somewhat optimistic about the direction things were going.

"Taking the military action doesn't seem to be a very necessary thing," Trump said. "But we're locked and loaded, ready to go for any reason."

You can watch the entire Trump/Dana White press conference here:

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