DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Trump Takes Over White House Briefing Room, Delivers 'Locked and Loaded' Warning to Iran

Teri Christoph Follow @TeriChristoph
Nov 09, 2026 5:26 PM
Advertisement
Trump Takes Over White House Briefing Room, Delivers 'Locked and Loaded' Warning to Iran
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump proved he doesn't need a White House press secretary in order to hold a White House press briefing – he'll just do it himself.

Trump, joined by UFC head honcho Dana White, held an impromptu press conference from the White House Briefing Room Monday afternoon, and top of mind was his meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

Advertisement

The president had taken to Truth Social prior to the press conference to reveal what he had discussed with the sheikh, including the fact that several key Middle Eastern nations would prefer to maintain the current U.S. blockade of Iran rather than see the conflict escalate.

When he got to the briefing room, Trump reiterated that Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others want the blockade to remain in place, claiming it has been devastating for the Iranian regime.

"Nothing has gotten through at all," Trump said of the naval blockade. "And that's been months. Nothing has gotten through."

The president also talked about the recently launched Operation Iron Gate, which is designed to restrict the movement of certain prohibited goods and materials in and out of Iran by land, creating what he described as a "total lockdown."

Recommended
Adam Hamilton Just Threw a Big Wrench Into Democrat Revenge Plans - and He Won't Be the Only One Sister Toldjah Tish James Went Silent on Downgrading Charges for Illegal Immigrants — Now We Know Why Rusty Weiss
Advertisement

When it came to Iran and its nuclear ambitions, Trump insisted that Tehran has essentially accepted his demand that it never comes to possess a nuclear weapon, even if Iranian officials are unwilling to acknowledge that concession publicly.

"They don't admit that they accept it," the president said. "And they will tell you that they don't accept it, but they accept it. A hundred percent. More than a hundred percent."

As for the possibility of renewed American military strikes, Trump made it abundantly clear that U.S. troops remain prepared to take action, although he doesn't believe that any further action will be necessary.

Advertisement

"Should there be any change with respect to developments in the Middle East, the United States of America is fully locked and loaded," Trump said, adding that American forces have "the best equipment ever made."

Still, he sounded somewhat optimistic about the direction things were going.

"Taking the military action doesn't seem to be a very necessary thing," Trump said. "But we're locked and loaded, ready to go for any reason."

You can watch the entire Trump/Dana White press conference here:

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DONALD TRUMP | QATAR | TRUTH SOCIAL | IRAN
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Adam Hamilton Just Threw a Big Wrench Into Democrat Revenge Plans - and He Won't Be the Only One

Adam Hamilton Just Threw a Big Wrench Into Democrat Revenge Plans - and He Won't Be the Only One

Sister Toldjah
Tish James Went Silent on Downgrading Charges for Illegal Immigrants — Now We Know Why

Tish James Went Silent on Downgrading Charges for Illegal Immigrants — Now We Know Why

Rusty Weiss
SCOTUS Blocks Judge's Border Wall Injunction, Delivers Blunt Lesson on Constitutional Claims

SCOTUS Blocks Judge's Border Wall Injunction, Delivers Blunt Lesson on Constitutional Claims

Susie Moore

Trending on RedState Videos