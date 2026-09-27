Fetterman's Latest Remarks About His Party Affiliation Have Dems Losing Their Minds

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) has gotten the Democrats' goat by daring to buck the extremists in his party.

But the comments he made at the Texas Tribune Festival on Saturday in response to questions from the moderator, CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett, were making Democrats lose their minds even more over him.

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Q: Why not become an independent?



Fetterman: Because I’m a lifelong Republican.



Garrett: You mean a Democrat.



Fetterman: A Democrat. pic.twitter.com/HD92TVceVr — Acyn (@Acyn) September 27, 2026

Sen. Fetterman was asked an audience question: "Why not become an independent?"

His response was, "Because I’m a lifelong Republican."

That immediately had Garrett responding, saying the comment was going to be clipped.

Garrett corrected Fetterman, "You mean a Democrat."

Fetterman corrected himself and confirmed that yes, he meant Democrat.

“I guarantee you, that’s gonna break through,” Fetterman said, acknowledging it was likely to go everywhere. He basically acknowledged it was a slip of the tongue.

But, of course, that wasn't assuaging Democrats and other folks on the left, who were off to the races on it and losing their minds about it.

If only the centrists put 1% of the energy they’re putting into criticizing progressive Dem nominees into questioning this guy…. https://t.co/77pRv3tFHG — Nomiki - @nomiki.bsky.social (@NomikiKonst) September 27, 2026

THE MASK IS SLIPPING https://t.co/cT2pSp66Es — palki 🌹 (@themeasuredtake) September 27, 2026

But Fetterman wasn't done yet in giving the left agita. While he has done things like attend the Republican National Convention (RNC) to support Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA), he said again at Trib Fest that he wasn't contemplating becoming a Republican.

But another statement he made was intriguing and got people going. Does it mean he might switch in the future?

Yet Fetterman acknowledged that the political landscape could put him in a consequential position after the midterms, discussing the possibility of Democrats regaining control of the Senate — and him potentially serving as the 51st vote. “Let’s revisit this after the midterms, and let’s see what happens, you know, if I happen to be 51. I don’t know,” Fetterman said.

The comment is probably more of a power move. If that ends up true- that he's the 51st vote- that could give him a lot of power over his present party to dictate votes his way. That may be what he's saying there. That might mean that even if the Republicans were to lose the Senate in the midterms, they might have him as an ally on some critical votes. If that's what Fetterman is thinking, that will tick off the left even more; he would basically be indicating he could be a constant thorn in their side to halt their more radical hopes.

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Well that's very different than saying you're never going to switch parties



He's gone, folks https://t.co/Mj3DCq2JXp — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) September 27, 2026

Now obviously, I'm hoping that we win the Senate so it doesn't come to that, and/or that he switches.

But if it came to that, the meltdowns to come from the left would be epic to behold.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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