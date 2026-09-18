Trump Has More Great News About Savings From 'Most Favored Nation' Drug Prices

President Donald Trump announced some more good news about drug prices on Friday.

First, there's been the largest annual decline in more than 60 years in drug prices - the steepest drop since 1963- with prices falling every month this year.

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It gets better. The White House announced this would save a lot of money for Americans and all 50 states.

Through Most Favored Nation pricing, 26 of the world’s largest drugmakers — covering 90% of the branded U.S. market — have agreed to bring U.S. prices in line with the lowest paid by comparable developed nations. These agreements are projected to save Americans more than $600 billion. [....] All 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico are in, unlocking nearly $65 billion in Medicaid drug savings over the next decade — real relief for low-income families, children, seniors, and the disabled, and another big win for taxpayers.

BREAKING: President Trump announces a new program providing Most Favored Nation drug discounts directly to state Medicaid programs covering nearly 70 million Americans.



Trump says the program is launching nationwide with participation from "all 50 states, red and blue."



Get the… pic.twitter.com/5xTQfdyotb — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 18, 2026

🚨 JUST NOW: President Trump announced ANOTHER major move to slash prescription drug prices, saving state taxpayers at LEAST $64 BILLION



The Most Favored Nation program is now LIVE in ALL 50 states, covering nearly 70 million Medicaid recipients. Even DEMOCRAT STATES couldn't… pic.twitter.com/h5cQMhXifj — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 18, 2026

The TrumpRX platform now covers more than 1,000 branded and generic medicines.

GLP-1 drugs that once cost over $1,000 a month start as low as $149; eligible Medicare seniors pay just $50 a month, with more than 500,000 seniors already saving $216 million. Fertility drugs, inhalers, insulin, cholesterol treatments, and dozens of other high-cost drugs have been slashed 50–90% or more.

You can check out the prices here.

While Democrats have promised to reduce prices, it's Trump who's making the difference.

HISTORIC ACTION to lower drug prices for all 50 state Medicaid programs by advancing Most-Favored-Nation pricing, with estimated savings of $64.3 billion. 🇺🇸



Delivering on the promise to PUT AMERICAN PATIENTS FIRST! pic.twitter.com/IYWdesRgNs — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 18, 2026

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