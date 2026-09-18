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Trump Has More Great News About Savings From 'Most Favored Nation' Drug Prices

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 18, 2026 10:52 PM
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Trump Has More Great News About Savings From 'Most Favored Nation' Drug Prices
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

President Donald Trump announced some more good news about drug prices on Friday.

First, there's been the largest annual decline in more than 60 years in drug prices - the steepest drop since 1963- with prices falling every month this year.

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It gets better. The White House announced this would save a lot of money for Americans and all 50 states. 

Through Most Favored Nation pricing, 26 of the world’s largest drugmakers — covering 90% of the branded U.S. market — have agreed to bring U.S. prices in line with the lowest paid by comparable developed nations. These agreements are projected to save Americans more than $600 billion. [....]

All 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico are in, unlocking nearly $65 billion in Medicaid drug savings over the next decade — real relief for low-income families, children, seniors, and the disabled, and another big win for taxpayers.

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The TrumpRX platform now covers more than 1,000 branded and generic medicines. 

GLP-1 drugs that once cost over $1,000 a month start as low as $149; eligible Medicare seniors pay just $50 a month, with more than 500,000 seniors already saving $216 million. Fertility drugs, inhalers, insulin, cholesterol treatments, and dozens of other high-cost drugs have been slashed 50–90% or more.

You can check out the prices here.

While Democrats have promised to reduce prices, it's Trump who's making the difference.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | HEALTHCARE | MEDICAID | MEDICARE | WHITE HOUSE
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