NY Socialist Congressional Candidate Creates Uproar With Tweet About Mexico, Her 'Comrades'

Earlier in 2026, we reported that two members of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) won their primaries in New York City districts. Because of the locations, they're likely to win in the general election.

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One of them - Claire Valdez, the candidate for the 7th congressional district - posted a tweet earlier this week that has caused an uproar.

215 years ago, Mexicans fought an empire that demanded our land and our labor. And we won.



I'll carry that fight with me to Congress as New York's first Mexican American representative.



And I'm strengthened not just by Mexico's history but its present. Last month I met… pic.twitter.com/bltYEhXMhN — Claire Valdez (@claireforny) September 16, 2026

215 years ago, Mexicans fought an empire that demanded our land and our labor. And we won. I'll carry that fight with me to Congress as New York's first Mexican American representative. And I'm strengthened not just by Mexico's history but its present. Last month I met comrades in Morena who are standing up to the empires and corporations that have always taken from us – and building a government for the working class. ¡Viva la Independencia, Viva México!

The "our" in the first sentence is doing a lot of work there. "Our" land and labor? Valdez was born in Texas and lives in New York, so what is she talking about? According to the New York Times, in addition to her Mexican background, she identifies as a Native American citizen of the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo Nation.

What is that? According to Wikipedia, that's a tribal nation whose people are descendants of Southern Tiwa people who had been displaced from Spanish New Mexico from 1680 to 1681 during the Pueblo Revolt against the Spaniards.

Who does Valdez intend to "fight" for and against in that tweet?

There are already enough questions about DSA members serving in Congress, since their platform wants to upend our constitutional order.

But, as you could imagine, the tweet generated even more concerns about who she thought she was supposed to represent in Congress, if she won. Even some current members of Congress and other politicos weighed in.

Not sure if you're aware of this, but you will be representing the United States of America in Congress and not Mexico. https://t.co/auXsuVLKI8 — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) September 18, 2026

You running for Congress in the US? Or Mexico?



… and btw your “comrades” can’t stand up to their own government because Mexico has had one of the bloodiest elections in a decade due to corruption. You omitting that fact is even worse. https://t.co/OzPu1OKQoY — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) September 18, 2026

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This would be a great campaign for Congress in Mexico. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 18, 2026

Then, too, Valdez spoke about having met with "comrades" in Morena last month. Morena is the leftist ruling party in Mexico. Why was she meeting with them, and does she intend to advocate for what her "comrades" want?

While the Republican candidate, Melvin Rivera, generally wouldn't have a shot, I wonder if this kind of thing might give him a little help.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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