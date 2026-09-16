OUCH: Kamala Harris Wasn't Even in Top 3 of Biden Successors, Ex-Insider Claims

Kamala Harris didn't even win second prize in a beauty contest. She won fourth prize in a very ugly contest.

That would be the undemocratic battle to pick ex-president Joe Biden's successor.

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The explosive claim was made by a former Democrat insider who was plugged in to the upper echelons of the DNC.

Li is a former Democratic fundraiser who worked with Biden and Harris and served on the Democratic National Committee's National Finance Committee.

She makes the amusing claim in her new book, "Unburdened."

And it makes a lot of sense to Americans who wondered how the cackling, word-salad-spouting, wildly unpopular vice president wound up to be the Democrats' "selection" in the 2024 election.

Because the American people didn't pick her. The Democrat Party insiders did.

According to Li, Democrats privately examined how Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Gavin Newsom and Gretchen Whitmer would perform as possible replacements for Biden before he ultimately abandoned his reelection campaign.

Harris came in fourth, Li told Fox News Digital.

"Kamala Harris came in dead last. It wasn't even close," Li said.

Ouch.

Li claims even Buttigieg, whom she described as having virtually no support among black voters in the polling, performed better than Harris.

The poll itself has not been publicly released, so Li's account of its findings cannot be independently verified. But Li says the survey was commissioned internally and its results circulated among a small circle of Democrat operatives and fundraisers.

"The polling numbers went directly against the narrative that the party wanted to espouse," she told Fox.

Li argues that Democrat leaders faced a political dilemma: Passing over the sitting vice president, who was also the first black woman to hold the office, could provoke serious opposition within important parts of the Democratic coalition.

"They knew that skipping over Kamala Harris would be a slap in the face to the bedrock of the party, which is black women in particular, and they just wouldn't have it," Li said.

Li goes considerably further in explaining why she believes Harris ultimately became the nominee, arguing that Democrat officials feared the reaction from some of Harris' most committed supporters.

"People were terrified of the online mob," she said, referring to the "K-Hive," the nickname commonly used for Harris' online supporters.

Li also argues that Harris was quietly positioning herself for the possibility that Biden would withdraw.

She claims Harris was reassuring major Democrat donors that Biden remained in the race while simultaneously strengthening her own relationships with those donors.

"It was all charade," Li alleged.

Biden ultimately dropped out on July 21, 2024, following weeks of pressure after his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump. He immediately endorsed Harris, effectively shutting down the possibility of an open Democratic contest.

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Harris rapidly consolidated support among Democrat officials and delegates and became the party's nominee without facing another candidate in a primary election for the top spot. She went on to lose the general election to Trump.

Li's new allegations add another wrinkle to the long-running debate over what happened behind the scenes during those chaotic weeks.

Her claim isn't simply that some Democrats preferred another candidate. She's claiming that party insiders had actual polling comparing four possible Biden successors and that Harris finished behind all three alternatives.

If her claims hold true, then the second Trump presidency was partly ushered in by the DNC's elitism. Donald Trump was done a tremendous favor by the undemocratic way that Kamala Harris was selected. Maybe the Founders knew better than the Woke authoritarians who run the Socialist Democrat Party?

That is something that every Democrat voter should be thinking about.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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