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Hilarious: Jon Ossoff Flips Out Over Ad Touting His Alleged Hair and Make-Up Spending

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 16, 2026 6:57 PM
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Hilarious: Jon Ossoff Flips Out Over Ad Touting His Alleged Hair and Make-Up Spending
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Reports broke in July that Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), who is running for reelection against Republican nominee Mike Collins, had spent $2,887 this year on hair and makeup services. 

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The report noted that he even spent more than some women in Congress. 

Ossoff’s four-figure makeup expenditures stand out among federal candidates. The Georgia senator who is running for reelection against Republican Rep. Mike Collins (Ga.), has reported spending more on makeup than any other candidate this year, beating out the likes of far-left Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.). Ocasio-Cortez has spent $1,837.93 on “campaign event hair & makeup services” in 2026, while Tlaib has spent $320 on “hair and makeup services.”

Well, you didn't have to tell the ad makers that twice. The Senate Leadership Fund had a quick ad up that you can see here, pointing out how much was being spent on such services, making fun of that, and using a fake AI Ossoff getting his nails and other things done. 

The Ossoff team flipped out about the ad and demanded it be taken down, according to reporter Greg Bluestein of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. 

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The ads were set to run the first weekend of September, and set to air during opening weekend of college football games. They also attacked Ossoff's vote against the One Big Beautiful Bill, which, among other provisions, passed tax cuts for the American people. Additionally, they called his record an "ugly" one. The Senate Leadership Fund group has planned on spending $44 million to try to oust Ossoff. 

Now if there's anything you shouldn't do as a candidate, it's flip out over how the opponent's ad makes you look silly. Because it shows that it got to you and hits you where you live. It also draws more attention to the ad. You get a Streisand Effect. So now people who never would have heard of the ad and the story normally have heard about it. 

On Tuesday, the Collins team then accused the Ossoff folks of trying to get the ad removed from the air. That's also not a good look. 

What that's likely to do is prompt the Collins people to keep up the same line of attack - which is exactly what they did. This time, they used a cartoon.

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Ossoff threw a fit and tried to get an ad he didn’t like taken off television - so we made him another one. No amount of concealer can cover up Ossoff’s ugly record, and no amount of complaining is going to stop Georgians from seeing it.

People were just laughing their heads off at how badly the Ossoff team had dealt with this. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | GEORGIA | JON OSSOFF | SENATE
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