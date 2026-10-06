Prepare for More CNN and Leftist Meltdowns: 'Skydance' Is Here

Prepare for more CNN and leftist meltdowns.

What they have been losing their minds over for months is now official.

Paramount completed its takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery on Tuesday.

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Today is a new day for @Skydance, and I'm incredibly grateful to everyone who helped get us here. It's a big day, and we're just getting started. Let's go! https://t.co/89jxDrzVGU https://t.co/e6P28HkRto — David Ellison (@davidellison) October 6, 2026

The merger brings two of America’s oldest moviemaking studios together, under a new name: Skydance. The deal, which followed a tumultuous, roughly yearlong fight, further concentrates power in an industry already run by just a handful of major players. HBO Max, titles ranging from “Harry Potter” to “Sinners” and networks such as CNN now find themselves under the same roof as Paramount+, CBS and the likes of “Top Gun” and “The Godfather.” All are under the helm of billionaire David Ellison and his new co-CEO Ynon Kreiz. “Today is a historic day, not just for Skydance but for our entire industry,” Ellison said in a statement Tuesday. “We couldn’t be more excited to get to work.”

Democrat attorneys general from 12 states had tried to stop the merger, but ultimately settled.

The move has been freaking out all the right people, like leftist actor Mark Ruffalo and some of the folks at CNN, in part because the Ellison family has had a friendly relationship with President Donald Trump. That's also giving people on the right hope there may finally be some changes at CNN.

Days after Paramount launched its hostile bid for Warner last year, Trump said that CNN spread “poison and lies,” adding that “I think the people who have run CNN for the last long period of time are a disgrace” and “it’s imperative that CNN be sold.” The White House took aim again at CNN in March, over the network’s coverage of the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth told reporters that “the sooner David Ellison takes over that network, the better.” Ellison has said editorial independence will be maintained at CNN. The combined company is retaining Mark Thompson as CNN’s editor-in-chief.

All they have to do is be independent, and they'd be light-years ahead of what CNN has been so far.

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