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Watch: Defendant Hulks Out at Courthouse, Breaks His Handcuffs, and Then It Gets Crazy

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 16, 2026 1:35 PM
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Watch: Defendant Hulks Out at Courthouse, Breaks His Handcuffs, and Then It Gets Crazy
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We don't necessarily think much about the dangers posed to sheriff's deputies who transport criminals back and forth to the court. 

But an incident in Lisbon, Ohio, on Monday showed just how dangerous and challenging the job can be. 

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20-year-old Timothy Reaggle had just been sentenced in Judge Scott Washam's court on charges that included assault and failure to comply with the signal or order of a police officer. 

Reaggle may not have been happy with his sentence because, as he was being escorted away from the court by a Columbiana County Sheriff's deputy, things went haywire.

Reaggle broke his handcuffs apart, then allegedly throat-punched the deputy. He took off down the hall, running over another deputy, before high-tailing it wildly down the stairs. He landed in the arms of another deputy, made it past him and others, before finally being tased and stopped right before he got to the front door. 

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One deputy was seen bloodied on the ground, with people coming to help him. 

According to Sheriff Brian McLaughlin, two deputies suffered broken bones, but have since been released from the hospital and are recovering at home. 

Reaggle was taken to the Columbiana County Jail, and he will now be facing new charges as a result of his abortive attempt to flee. McLaughlin said the new charges would likely be assault on a police officer and a felony escape charge.

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News Topics OHIO | CRIME
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