Abbey Gate Terrorist Who Helped Clear Bomber's Path Faces Gold Star Families – Then Learns His Fate

An Islamic State of Iraq and ash-Sham-Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) terrorist who helped to scout out the route used in the deadly Abbey Gate attack – during Biden's botched Afghanistan withdrawal in August 2021 – found out Wednesday that he will be spending the next 20 years behind bars

Advertisement

Mohammad Sharifullah, an Afghan national who is also known as "Jafar," was sentenced in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, after a jury convicted him in April of participating in a years-long conspiracy to provide support and resources to ISIS-K. Twenty years is the maximum sentence allowed following his conviction.

🚨NEW: Mohammad Sharifullah has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for his involvement in the 2021 Abbey Gate attack on U.S. troops, according to Fox News.



Sharifullah was convicted of his role in the bombing that killed 13 U.S. service members and over 170 Afghan… pic.twitter.com/3Yc3LJS8LP — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) September 16, 2026

🚨NEW: Mohammad Sharifullah has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for his involvement in the 2021 Abbey Gate attack on U.S. troops, according to Fox News. Sharifullah was convicted of his role in the bombing that killed 13 U.S. service members and over 170 Afghan civilians during the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

At the time of his conviction, the Department of Justice (DOJ) shared details about Sharifullah's role in the deadly attack:

On Aug. 26, 2021, ISIS-K leadership tasked Sharifullah with surveilling a road to the Hamid Karzai International Airport to ensure it was clear of Taliban checkpoints. At about 2:00 pm, Sharifullah travelled his assigned route and communicated to ISIS-K leadership that the route was clear. At approximately 5:36 p.m., ISIS-K operative Abdul Rahman al-Logari, whom Sharifullah knew previously from their time together in an Afghan prison, detonated a body-worn suicide bomb at Abbey Gate, killing 13 U.S. military service members and approximately 160 civilians.

The Abbey Gate bombing came amidst the chaotic final days of the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan, with U.S. service members working feverishly to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies following the Taliban's rapid takeover of Kabul.

Sharifullah was captured in Pakistan in 2025 and brought to the U.S. to face prosecution. On Wednesday, several Gold Star parents whose children were murdered at Abbey Gate were in the courtroom to see him sentenced.

Mark Schmitz, whose 20-year-old son, Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, was one of the 13 American service members killed that day, was in the courtroom Wednesday for the sentencing. Schmitz reportedly asked Sharifullah to turn around and look at him as he delivered his victim impact statement.

"They may have taken his life, but they'll never take his legacy," Schmitz said. "A bomb killed my son. It did not kill what he stood for."

U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga called Sharifullah a "dedicated terrorist" and cited his lack of remorse for the "unfathomable" suffering caused by his actions before handing down the maximum sentence.

Twenty years won't bring back the 13 American service members murdered at Abbey Gate, of course, nor will it erase the catastrophic events of August 2021. But Mohammad Sharifullah helped clear the way for the terrorist who walked up to Abbey Gate and detonated that bomb.

Advertisement

And, now, he'll spend the next two decades paying for it.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.