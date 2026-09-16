'Reclaiming My Time!' Maxine Waters Loses It and Embarrasses Herself in Exchange With Scott Bessent

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent appeared before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday to answer questions on the international financial system and the U.S. economy.

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Bessent had a lot of wins for the American people to detail, as we reported, including an amazing increase in private-sector jobs while reducing federal jobs, which helps reduce government spending.

Under @POTUS, the private sector has created over 1 million jobs. Real wages are outpacing inflation. The bottom 25 percent of wage earners are seeing larger wage increases than those at the top. And the Working Families Tax Cuts has delivered the largest share of tax relief… pic.twitter.com/VWNeYoAc23 — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) September 15, 2026

Democrats should cheer all that, if they want good things for the American people. But because they're Democrats, they didn't.

Not only didn't the Democrats cheer, but there was Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters (CA-43), 88, losing her mind (whatever she had left of it) at Bessent. This is a golden example of how some Democrats just use these hearings to yell at the Trump officials rather than asking and letting them answer questions, as is supposed to happen.

However, Bessent remained serene and even smiled at her as she kept trying to talk over him and screamed, "Reclaiming my time!"

🚨 OMG. Demented Rep. Maxine Waters is YELLING OVER Scott Bessent and he's taking NO BS



WATERS: "You keep talking I'll keep RECLAIMING MY TIME! If tariffs are not inflationary, why has inflation increased by 3%?"



BESSENT: "You're NOT MAKING SENSE! If you believe tariffs are… pic.twitter.com/5NaF886aHE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 15, 2026

She asked him about inflation, but then didn't want to let him answer the question. Bessent responded, "You're not making sense if you believe tariffs are inflationary..."

Then she yelled again, "Reclaiming my time! Reclaiming my time! Reclaiming my time!

Of course, she didn't give a darn when inflation was really up under Joe Biden, up as high as 9 percent. She was all in supporting that White House mess and Democrat spending. So she doesn't exactly have a lot of credibility when she's talking to Bessent. The Democrats don't really want answers when they behave like this; all they want to do is perform or do their anti-Trump shtick. It's a complete waste of time. She thinks it makes her look tough, but actually it just makes her look ridiculous, like she doesn't really care about the answer.

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Good on Secretary Bessent for holding his ground and dealing with that kind of unhinged behavior.

OMG my kids stopped that after kindergarten. She sounds like a spoiled child having a temper tantrum. Someone give her time out and sit her in the quiet chair https://t.co/fHKVwcMPBf — Guera (@guera58) September 16, 2026

OK so she is kind of embarrassing herself here.🫣 https://t.co/vd6tVrteCp — 1TahoeGirl (@1TahoeGirl) September 15, 2026

Reclaiming my time....Ahhhh Max you're Time has been up a long time ago... https://t.co/SVjTVuXqyz — Patti DeWeever (@DeweeverPatti) September 15, 2026

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