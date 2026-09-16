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'Reclaiming My Time!' Maxine Waters Loses It and Embarrasses Herself in Exchange With Scott Bessent

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 16, 2026 7:30 AM
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'Reclaiming My Time!' Maxine Waters Loses It and Embarrasses Herself in Exchange With Scott Bessent
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent appeared before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday to answer questions on the international financial system and the U.S. economy. 

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Bessent had a lot of wins for the American people to detail, as we reported, including an amazing increase in private-sector jobs while reducing federal jobs, which helps reduce government spending. 

Democrats should cheer all that, if they want good things for the American people. But because they're Democrats, they didn't. 

Not only didn't the Democrats cheer, but there was Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters (CA-43), 88, losing her mind (whatever she had left of it) at Bessent. This is a golden example of how some Democrats just use these hearings to yell at the Trump officials rather than asking and letting them answer questions, as is supposed to happen. 

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However, Bessent remained serene and even smiled at her as she kept trying to talk over him and screamed, "Reclaiming my time!" 

She asked him about inflation, but then didn't want to let him answer the question. Bessent responded, "You're not making sense if you believe tariffs are inflationary..." 

Then she yelled again, "Reclaiming my time! Reclaiming my time! Reclaiming my time! 

Of course, she didn't give a darn when inflation was really up under Joe Biden, up as high as 9 percent. She was all in supporting that White House mess and Democrat spending. So she doesn't exactly have a lot of credibility when she's talking to Bessent. The Democrats don't really want answers when they behave like this; all they want to do is perform or do their anti-Trump shtick. It's a complete waste of time. She thinks it makes her look tough, but actually it just makes her look ridiculous, like she doesn't really care about the answer. 

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Good on Secretary Bessent for holding his ground and dealing with that kind of unhinged behavior. 

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News Topics ECONOMY | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | INFLATION | SCOTT BESSENT | TARIFFS
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