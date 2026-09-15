Haitian National Who Boasted 'I'm Not Going Back' Just Got the Funniest FAFO Ever

It was a boast destined to end up as "karma' headline, inevitably. That day has come for Wisteguens Jean Quely Charles.

He made himself internet-famous by bragging "I'm not going back to Haiti" during an ICE arrest.

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"I’m not going back to Haiti … you feel me?" he said during his arrest. "F--- Trump," he added. "Biden forever bro."

This is going to be really funny. Trust me.

EXCLUSIVE: The Haitian national who went viral declaring "I'm not going back to Haiti" during his ICE arrest has now been deported there after 19 months in federal custody.



Wisteguens Jean Quely Charles also shouted "Biden forever" and cursed President Trump as Fox News cameras… pic.twitter.com/czRz0DiHws — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 16, 2026

As fate would have it, not only does this guy act like a jackass, he is actually a gang member.

DHS says that Charles is a member of the Back Block Money Gang and says he has 17 criminal convictions.

His criminal history is a real peach. He has convictions for assault and battery on a public employee, resisting arrest, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession with intent to distribute a Class D controlled substance, possession of controlled substances, carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying ammunition without a firearm identification card and trespassing, according to DHS.

Charles was arrested on January 24, 2025, according to ICE.

“Mr. Charles is illegally present in the United States and has consistently broken our laws causing significant harm to the residents of Massachusetts,” said acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde. “ERO Boston will not tolerate the repeated victimization of our New England neighborhoods. We will continue our mission to apprehend such illegal alien offenders and remove them from our communities.”

After 19 months of "fighting the system" to remain in the United States, King Charles has been dethroned.

He is, indeed, "going back to Haiti."

DHS announced Charles' deportation after the news broke.

"This illegal alien gang member from Haiti had quite the rap sheet," DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement.

Just for you kids out there, that doesn't mean he wrote hip hop lyrics. It means he was a hardened criminal with an extensive record.

"Once again: if you’re here illegally, we will find you, arrest you, and remove you from the United States of America," Mullin said.

DHS said Charles had received Temporary Protected Status (TPS) during the Obama administration in 2013, then entered the country in July of that year. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services ended his TPS in July 2022.

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The White House made a statement on Charles' deportation.

"This gang member and criminal illegal alien loved Obama, Biden, and open-border Democrats who let him enter our country with TPS and allowed him to terrorize American citizens," White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis said.

"Thanks to the Trump administration, he is now off our streets and back in Haiti," she added.

DHS also had an epic post on the deportation:

So, the Trump administration continues to get the bad guys out of here, despite the objections of the Democrat Party. I'll take a side of fries with that, anyday.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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