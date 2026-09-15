DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Whoa: Fed Judge Just Referred Soros-Backed Philly DA to DOJ for Possible Criminal Investigation

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 15, 2026 9:56 PM
Advertisement
Whoa: Fed Judge Just Referred Soros-Backed Philly DA to DOJ for Possible Criminal Investigation
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

It sounds like Soros-backed Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner may be in big trouble. 

He just had a federal judge refer him and his top deputy, Matthew Stiegler, to the Department of Justice (DOJ) Tuesday for possible criminal investigation.

Advertisement

U.S. District Judge Paul Diamond said evidence uncovered in a murder conviction case could constitute false statements, perjury, obstruction of justice and conspiracy. 

Neither man has been charged.

That's an incredible comment for a judge to make, and one has to think what he's seeing has given him real concern. 

The judge also disqualified the two men from the case, although he did not disqualify the DA's office in general, so potentially, someone else could take on the case from the office. 

Krasner was not a happy camper. 

"I respectfully and vigorously disagree with the court’s findings of fact and conclusions of law," Krasner said in a statement. "I look forward to appealing to the higher court as soon as the law allows. This remains a pending matter, which limits for now my and my office’s ability to respond in the media."

Recommended
Boom: Brandon Gill's Perfect Response to Reporter Who Doesn't Want to Reveal Her Employer Nick Arama Mitch McConnell 'Returns' to Senate Floor. One Day Later His Unexpected Move Causes an Uproar. Kyle Becker
Advertisement

The DOJ hasn't commented yet on the matter. 

Krasner had gotten other bad attention last month for talking about destroying the White House ballroom being built, after Trump is out of office, in an "official ceremony." 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DOJ | JUDGES | PENNSYLVANIA | GEORGE SOROS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Boom: Brandon Gill's Perfect Response to Reporter Who Doesn't Want to Reveal Her Employer

Boom: Brandon Gill's Perfect Response to Reporter Who Doesn't Want to Reveal Her Employer

Nick Arama
Mitch McConnell 'Returns' to Senate Floor. One Day Later His Unexpected Move Causes an Uproar.

Mitch McConnell 'Returns' to Senate Floor. One Day Later His Unexpected Move Causes an Uproar.

Kyle Becker
Haitian National Who Boasted 'I'm Not Going Back' Just Got the Funniest FAFO Ever

Haitian National Who Boasted 'I'm Not Going Back' Just Got the Funniest FAFO Ever

Kyle Becker

Trending on RedState Videos