Whoa: Fed Judge Just Referred Soros-Backed Philly DA to DOJ for Possible Criminal Investigation

It sounds like Soros-backed Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner may be in big trouble.

He just had a federal judge refer him and his top deputy, Matthew Stiegler, to the Department of Justice (DOJ) Tuesday for possible criminal investigation.

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U.S. District Judge Paul Diamond said evidence uncovered in a murder conviction case could constitute false statements, perjury, obstruction of justice and conspiracy. Neither man has been charged.

That's an incredible comment for a judge to make, and one has to think what he's seeing has given him real concern.

The judge also disqualified the two men from the case, although he did not disqualify the DA's office in general, so potentially, someone else could take on the case from the office.

Krasner was not a happy camper.

"I respectfully and vigorously disagree with the court’s findings of fact and conclusions of law," Krasner said in a statement. "I look forward to appealing to the higher court as soon as the law allows. This remains a pending matter, which limits for now my and my office’s ability to respond in the media."

The DOJ hasn't commented yet on the matter.

Krasner had gotten other bad attention last month for talking about destroying the White House ballroom being built, after Trump is out of office, in an "official ceremony."

Philly DA Larry Krasner says he wants the WH Ballroom blown up:



"I'm going to have a paperweight sitting on my desk. You know what that paperweight is going to be? It's going to be a piece of the ballroom after we all blow it up."



"In an official ceremony we're going to blow it… pic.twitter.com/VuTZJKW2Oz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 26, 2026

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