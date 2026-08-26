Soros-Backed DA Vows to ‘Blow Up’ Trump’s White House Ballroom — and Keep a Piece As a Paperweight

Trump Derangement Syndrome has made its way to the City of Brotherly Love.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner (D) stood before a crowd this week and delivered one of the more unhinged public statements you’ll hear from an elected official.

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The woke prosecutor, long backed by George Soros’s network, wasn’t talking about solving the city’s persistent violent crime problem. Instead, he was fantasizing about the future demolition of President Trump’s new White House ballroom.

Because that's what a city DA should be focused on ... or something.

"In about 10 to 15 years, we are all going to be sitting here with smiles on our faces," Krasner said. "And I'm going to have a paperweight sitting on my desk. And do you know what that paper weight's going to be? It's going to be a piece of the ballroom after we blow it up."

Philly DA Larry Krasner says he wants the WH Ballroom blown up:



"I'm going to have a paperweight sitting on my desk. You know what that paperweight is going to be? It's going to be a piece of the ballroom after we all blow it up."



"In an official ceremony we're going to blow it… pic.twitter.com/VuTZJKW2Oz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 26, 2026

It's hard to believe, but apparently the top legal mind in the city of Philadelphia shares a brain wavelength with that of Madonna, who also once fantasized about blowing up the White House. Not exactly a promising fact for city residents.

After making the blatant threat, Krasner allowed about 10 seconds for the hamster wheel in his dome to start firing up, and he slowly realized what he had just said. That's when he attempted to add some quantifying details.

"In an official — official ceremony, just so we're clear," he said, clearly confused. "In an official ceremony, we're going to blow it up, and we're going to get the taxpayers their money back by selling all the pieces as paperweights."

"And I will have one on my desk."

Which would be an impressive feat, given that internal documents and statements by the administration indicate the ballroom itself is fully privately funded.

Krasner, according to NBC-10 Philadelphia, also referred to President Trump as a "pain in the ass" and an "embodiment of hate, the embodiment of ignorance and the embodiment of depriving people of their vote and education."

This is the same lunatic who once referred to ICE agents enforcing laws on criminal illegal aliens as "Nazis" and threatened them directly, stating, "If we have to hunt you down ... we will find you."

Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner on ICE agents:



“This is a small bunch of wannabe Nazis in a country of 350 million… If we have to hunt you down the way they hunted down Nazis for decades, we will find your identities and we will find you.”



pic.twitter.com/gt0BNjxHB3 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 28, 2026

He backed that up with another vow to hunt down and arrest law enforcement.

“This is how it works. You commit crimes within the jurisdiction that is the city and county of Philadelphia, I prosecute you… No, the president cannot pardon you," he said. "Yes, I will put you in handcuffs, and I will put you in a courtroom, and if necessary, I will put you in a jail cell.”

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Napoleon complex is a terrible thing. If you're willing to allow criminal illegal aliens, rapists, and murderers to run rampant on your city streets, but will leave no stone unturned in the effort to imprison those trying to bring them to justice, you're not a good guy. You're the baddies.

The same man responsible for prosecuting criminals in one of America’s most dangerous big cities is instead tucking into bed at night in his little "resistance warrior" underoos and dreaming about blowing up the White House ballroom and chasing down imaginary Nazis.

How did we get here, Philly?

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