9/11 Poignant Moments We Should Not Forget

It's been 25 years since 9/11, and I remember vividly, as so many do, the moment the second plane went into the South Tower, and how, in that moment, we all knew we were under attack.

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Many stories are being told, and many memories shared on the day.

Here are just a few.

Jules Naudet was following firefighters, including Battalion 1 Chief Joseph Pfeifer and firefighters from Engine 7, Ladder 1. He was doing a documentary as the crew looked into a mundane possible gas leak. That was when they caught the first plane hitting the North Tower.

Warning for graphic language:

There is very little clear footage of flight 11 flying over manhattan and striking the north tower. Practically none exists in fact.



But we have Jules Naudet’s footage, that not only captures this rare event, but actually follows firemen into those very towers that ultimately… pic.twitter.com/sA17tGT4sJ — TheOlChippy (@TheOlChippy) September 11, 2026

You can hear the communications, with a fire official telling them to get everyone they could down there, as well as Pfeifer's assessment, even at that point, that the plane was "aiming" at the building.

As he took charge, Pfeifer would later try to tell people trapped above that help was coming, as he heard people having to jump.

Fire Chief Joseph Pfeifer, in the North Tower Lobby, is distressed by the large number of jumpers he has seen.



He attempts to make an address over the building’s public address system: “Please stop jumping. We are coming up to help you.”



But the lines are cut and his voice… pic.twitter.com/4dZeJVTExD — 2001 Live (@25YearsAgoLive) September 11, 2026

After the South Tower came down, he ordered everyone out of the North Tower and helped get survivors out through the World Financial Center. He survived. His brother, Kevin, another firefighter, did not.

There were so many amazing efforts to save people, including that of Battalion Chief Orio Palmer, who jury-rigged an elevator to make it to the 40th floor in the South Tower. He then climbed, with all his gear, up to the 78th floor, to the site of the strike.

Orio Palmer-He was a marathon runner and triathlete. Also had a college degree for radio communications. An incredible individual. Don't just remember the date. Remembering who they were and what they did. pic.twitter.com/e66FoXm4lu — Cat 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇸 (@AllAmericanGrl1) September 6, 2026

He was still trying to help people when the South Tower collapsed.

A PASS (Personal Alert Safety System) is a device that goes off when a firefighter is motionless for more than 30 seconds. The alarm helps you locate the first responder if he becomes trapped or is in need of aid. This was the sound of all the firefighters' PASS devices going off at the same time after the buildings came down.

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The haunting sound of hundreds of PASS (Personal Alert Safety System) devices chirping in the rubble after the towers fell. Each one represents a fallen hero. I can't get that sound out of my head. pic.twitter.com/oiYpHi5SGE — William A. Jacobson (@wajacobson) September 10, 2026

Members of Congress came together, Democrats and Republicans, on the steps to deliver a message of strength and spontaneously sang "God Bless America."

What a message of unity. The sad thought I have is: Would they all do that today?

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