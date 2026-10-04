Justice Alito Has an Opinion on Who the Dobbs Leaker Is and About Efforts to Intimidate the Court

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has been making the media rounds.

One of the things that is maybe a question on the minds of many is whether or not he intends to retire soon. As my RedState colleague Becca Lower reported, he hasn't decided to do that. He just said it's something he's going to reconsider each year.

Advertisement

During his Sunday interview with Fox's Shannon Bream, he expanded a little more on that, saying he's been amused by the speculation. “It’s not too pleasant to look up and see the vultures circling, you know, around your head.”

“It’s not too pleasant to look up and see the vultures circling around your head.”



Justice Samuel Alito drops a LEGENDARY line when asked about his plans for retirement.



He refused to take the bait and give a precise timeline for when he plans to leave the Supreme Court.… pic.twitter.com/jTecJsKF6g — Overton (@overton_news) October 4, 2026

He also indicated he had an idea who the Dobbs decision leaker was.

🚨 JUST IN: Supreme Court Justice Sam Alito thinks he has a LEAKER SUSPECT for who dropped the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade to the media



“I do have an opinion…But the evidence available at this time is not strong enough for the court or for me to say this is the… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 2, 2026

“I do have an opinion," Alito revealed. "But the evidence available at this time is not strong enough for the Court or for me to say this is the person that was responsible.”

Hopefully, that means they're going to be able to keep the same thing from happening again.

Alito expressed concern about the attempts to intimidate the Court.

Justice Alito calls out the left-wing mob attempting to intimidate and dismantle the U.S. Supreme Court.



Although he said the court as a whole does not discuss these threats, Alito made clear that it is something that concerns him deeply.



ALITO: “I am concerned about that… pic.twitter.com/52hqTJAySr — Overton (@overton_news) October 4, 2026

“I am concerned about that. There has been a concerted effort to intimidate the Court and justices on the Court, to try to influence us to decide cases differently from the way in which we have been deciding them. And I am concerned about the future of the Court. I think it is an important institution. It has not always done the right thing. But I think on the whole it has been fundamental in protecting in protecting our constitutional structure and the rights that all Americans enjoy.”

Alito also spoke about the importance of putting bias aside and making decisions based on the law.

Justice Samuel Alito FIRES BACK at critics over his Catholic faith.



Alito delivered a perfect answer when asked about his faith and whether it influences his decisions on the Supreme Court.



ALITO: “I would say I am not biased.”



“All judges and certainly all justices must… pic.twitter.com/hdANKQwn2z — Overton (@overton_news) October 4, 2026

“All judges and certainly all justices must decide cases that have implications for their personal beliefs. They could be philosophical beliefs, political beliefs, economic beliefs or religious beliefs. But we must make a very concerted effort not to base our decisions on our personal beliefs. Our decisions must be based on the law.”

Unfortunately, I think there are some of his colleagues on the Left who don't adhere to that principle.

Then he also pointed out that during COVID, some were willing to downgrade constitutional rights, such as the right to freely exercise one's religion, putting a strict cap on who could attend a church, while not having that same stringency regarding casinos.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the COVID pandemic, Justice Samuel Alito framed it as a “stress test” of Constitutional rights.



That is exactly the right way to look back at what happened.



Alito pointed out that the pandemic created situations where leaders were willing to “downgrade”… pic.twitter.com/m8nqaSF4L4 — Overton (@overton_news) October 4, 2026

“The example of the casinos, I thought was telling…” “The governor of Nevada at that time said that casinos are open, come back to Las Vegas. And so people came back to Las Vegas they were pictures of people in the casinos.” “They were not wearing masks. Not all of them were wearing masks. But at the same time the state had a very severe limit on the number of people who could attend a house of worship, no matter how big that house of worship was.”

He's right about that as well, to the shame of everyone involved in curtailing our rights.

His remarks show how important it is to get someone like this - who holds to basic constitutional principles - each time there's a choice.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.