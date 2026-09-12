Wow: 102-Year-Old WWII Veteran Delivers Beautiful, Heartfelt 'God Bless America' on 9/11

On the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on 9/11, there were a lot of sobering memories.

We recalled people taken from us by those brutal actions and the many heroes who gave their all, even their lives.

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There were also concerns about whether people had forgotten and whether people today were embracing extremism.

We even saw a man run onto the field at Yankee Stadium at 9:11 on 9/11, waving a Palestinian flag and disrespecting the day. The Yankees had 9/11 commemorations earlier, before the game. The crowd sent that man a message, chanting "USA! USA" at him as he was tackled, and then they threw drinks at him as the security and the police removed him.

But while there are those negative signs of radicals we have to fight against, there are also the positive signs that the majority do get it. Hence why both Yankees and Mets fans came together to chant "USA!" at that game in NYC. I wrote earlier about the great take from Bill Maher about 9/11, as he decimated the liberal media, radical Islam, and the Left.

Then, we were given another reminder of what we fight for at the Milwaukee Brewers game against the Cincinnati Reds. The Brewers walloped the Reds, 20-0, to clinch yet another playoff berth.

But it was a 102-year-old World War II veteran, Sverre Vinje, who captured the people's hearts when he gave the crowd an incredible rendition of "God Bless America" in the seventh inning. This is what singing with your whole heart means, and you can see how it touches the people in the audience.

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Last night, American Family Field was led by 102-year-old World War II veteran Sverre Vinje in God Bless America on the 25th anniversary of 9/11.



Incredible moment in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/dvOnFzs7Wb — Hunter Baumgardt (@hunterbonair) September 12, 2026

His rendition, which recalled the origin of the song, written by Irving Berlin, expressed the great gratitude he has for this country.

Maybe the best part was his broad grin at the end, as the people roared with appreciation for his effort.

The Rockford, Illinois, resident was there at the Battle of Iwo Jima and the Battle of Okinawa, according to WIFR in Rockford. He told the station he decided to enlist after hearing about the attack on Pearl Harbor.

In that performance, in him, you see the embodiment of so much that has made us great, and yes, is sustaining us still.

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