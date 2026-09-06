Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suárez Becomes an American - What Happened Next Made It Even Better

Cincinnati Reds slugger Eugenio Suárez missed a couple of games this past week.

But Suárez had a great reason for missing the games: he was taking the naturalization test to become an American citizen.

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“Go get em Geno!”



Eugenio Suarez will not be with the Reds Tuesday or Wednesday because he is set to take the Naturalization test.



Suarez, born in Venezuela, is working on becoming a US Citizen.



Best of luck, Geno!!! pic.twitter.com/Navgxvdq31 — Reds Daily (@RedsDaily4) September 1, 2026

Suárez passed with flying colors. Then, when he got back, he had some great American moments at the Great American Ball Park.

First, teammates hung an American flag and a stars-and-stripes-laden cowboy hat over Suárez's locker.

His teammates also changed his walk-up song for his first at-bat back to "God Bless the USA (I'm Proud to be an American)" to commemorate his achievement during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers, which was played in Cincinnati.

In his first at-bat since becoming a United States citizen, Eugenio Suárez's teammates changed his walk-up song to "God Bless the USA (I'm Proud to Be an American)" 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/a1r8BOiGke — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 4, 2026

What a wonderful story: someone who came the right way, loves this country, and is thrilled to be an American.

But what made it even better was what happened next. In the third inning, he hit a three-run homer, way back, 408 feet, beyond the Reds' bullpen.

Eugenio Suárez rockets the @Reds back in front 🚀 pic.twitter.com/TEqG6H68Os — MLB (@MLB) September 5, 2026

That was his 21st home run of the season so far. It tied him with Ken Griffey Jr. for 9th place on the all-time Reds home run list with 210 homers, which is a pretty big milestone.

As he and his teammates celebrated in the handshake line, they chanted, "USA! USA!"

The dugout was chanting "USA, USA, USA" as Geno went through the handshake line 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/kJDxNy8Qvx — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 5, 2026

Now, that's a great story for a holiday weekend, welcoming another American patriot.

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