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Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suárez Becomes an American - What Happened Next Made It Even Better

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 06, 2026 6:07 PM
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Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suárez Becomes an American - What Happened Next Made It Even Better
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Cincinnati Reds slugger Eugenio Suárez missed a couple of games this past week. 

But Suárez had a great reason for missing the games: he was taking the naturalization test to become an American citizen. 

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Suárez passed with flying colors. Then, when he got back, he had some great American moments at the Great American Ball Park. 

First, teammates hung an American flag and a stars-and-stripes-laden cowboy hat over Suárez's locker. 

His teammates also changed his walk-up song for his first at-bat back to "God Bless the USA (I'm Proud to be an American)" to commemorate his achievement during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers, which was played in Cincinnati. 

What a wonderful story: someone who came the right way, loves this country, and is thrilled to be an American. 

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But what made it even better was what happened next. In the third inning, he hit a three-run homer, way back, 408 feet, beyond the Reds' bullpen.

That was his 21st home run of the season so far. It tied him with Ken Griffey Jr. for 9th place on the all-time Reds home run list with 210 homers, which is a pretty big milestone. 

As he and his teammates celebrated in the handshake line, they chanted, "USA! USA!" 

Now, that's a great story for a holiday weekend, welcoming another American patriot. 

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News Topics MLB | SPORTS | USA | OHIO | AMERICA 250
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