Vance's RFK Jr. Weight-Loss Story Takes a Hilarious Turn at Rubio's Expense

Vice President JD Vance took over the White House Press briefing on Thursday, standing in for the now-departed White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. The administration is going to be rotating people in the position until President Donald Trump names a formal replacement for her.

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Vance answered questions on a variety of topics, including questions on healthcare and concerns from the wife of a slain airman.

But one of the funniest moments was when he was asked about his weight loss by Fox's Peter Doocy. "You've lost a ton of weight lately," Doocy asked. "How much sauerkraut do you eat every day?" That made Vance laugh.

🔥 LMAO! VP Vance says he's lost a TON of weight organically, WITHOUT the "fat shot, because RFK Jr. is running his diet regimen



"If you want to lose weight, call Bobby Kennedy. BUT if you want to ENJOY what you eat, do NOT call Bobby Kennedy." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fXDiqY3diz — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 3, 2026

Vance explained how he thought he was going to give up sugar and social media for Lent. He described how he called Bobby Kennedy (Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.). Kennedy said he had something far better for Vance, and "way more intense." Vance explained how RFK then had him eating a lot of high-protein stuff and sauerkraut. "Let's just say if that was Fat Tuesday, Fat Wednesday never came."

"So my advice to you is, if you want to lose weight, call Bobby Kennedy. But if you want to enjoy what you eat, do not call Bobby Kennedy," he laughed.

Sounds like maybe it's a low-carb-like diet, at least in how he's describing it. But yeah, Vance does look like he lost weight, so good for him.

Secretary Kennedy's response was funny. Not only did he respond to Vance with a picture showing him being fed sauerkraut, but Kennedy trolled Secretary of State Marco Rubio as well.

"Join the party," RFK said. The AI picture showed him feeding Vance sauerkraut with Rubio looking on in the background, holding up a Pop-Tart.

It was Rubio who revealed Kennedy's infatuation with sauerkraut during an interview with Katie Miller on her podcast last month, but Rubio said he just could not get into that kind of diet. It was not "sustainable" for him, he said. He's so funny here; he's all of us.

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Rubio said he wasn't bringing coolers of sauerkraut around with him as Kennedy did, and that that was "ridiculous."

Miller asked if he was MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) like Kennedy. He said he supported it, at which point his wife interrupted and said definitively no, he was not adhering to healthy eating recommendations. She revealed he ate Pop-Tarts. Marco protested that it was one of man's great "innovations in the history of the world and comes in a beautiful foil package." His wife said he eats "all the things he should not be eating. Every single thing."

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