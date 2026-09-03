Cenk Uygur's Embarrassing Chair Moment Got Worse When Ben Shapiro Served Up More Humor

Someone up there must have decided the world needed a good laugh.

So they sent us this humorous moment with The Young Turks' Cenk Uygur flailing while trying to defend his nephew, Hasan Piker, on Piers Morgan Uncensored. He was already in trouble, and the defense did not go well. But the funniest part was when the chair broke.

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.@RonnaMcDaniel steamrolled Cenk Uygur and then his chair broke.



Amazing.



She literally put him in his place. pic.twitter.com/hWG7FnBZ3Z — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 3, 2026

But the humor didn't stop there. Understandably, a lot of people had some fun mocking Cenk. It seems to be perfect karma, given the subject and who he was trying to defend.

So Uygur obviously thought he had to do something in an attempt to get some dignity back. Unfortunately, the joke fell rather flat.

Why did my chair break during @PiersUncensored? Obviously … Israel. To be fair, they were promised that chair 3,000 years ago. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) September 3, 2026

"Why did my chair break during @PiersUncensored? Obviously … Israel. To be fair, they were promised that chair 3,000 years ago," he commented.

I joked about them blaming Israel in my earlier story. Now, to be fair, I think he's attempting to make a joke here, not seriously accusing them of doing it to his chair. The problem, of course, is that the false joke is about as true as his regular attacks about Israel and Gaza are.

Now we have to give you a warning for some full-on body shaming, as Ben Shapiro responded, and they got into a humorous throwdown that sounded like it had been written by a drunken comedy writer.

It's not the Jews' fault you're fat, bud https://t.co/YAXj9XQhO1 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 3, 2026

"It's not the Jews' fault you're fat," Ben tweeted.

That set Cenk off.

Ben, who just doesn’t get the joke. I think he’s attacking me because he’s resentful he needs an ottoman to step on to the chairs he sits in. He’s as tiny as his audience. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) September 3, 2026

"Ben, who just doesn’t get the joke. I think he’s attacking me because he’s resentful he needs an ottoman to step on to the chairs he sits in," Uygur argued. "He’s as tiny as his audience."

That's funny because Ben's audience far and away beats Cenk's audience.

Then Ben's reply was brutal.

The only Ottoman in this conversation is too fat to sit in a regular chair without genociding it https://t.co/o1bFkRpVkY — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 3, 2026

Ben said, "The only Ottoman in this conversation is too fat to sit in a regular chair without genociding it."

Oh, my. Then he also used the "G" word, that triggering word. So Uygur had to go there.

Well, you would know a thing or two about genocides, since your entire show is dedicated to supporting one.



And trying to force America to pay for it. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) September 3, 2026

"Well, you would know a thing or two about genocides, since your entire show is dedicated to supporting one," Uygur argued. "And trying to force America to pay for it."

That's when Ben came back with a reference to a real genocide, the Armenian genocide which Shapiro accused Uygur of denying.

No, there was no genocide in Gaza. There was, however, a genocide against Armenians, which you spent decades denying. https://t.co/XNTaLvnaxA — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 3, 2026

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"No, there was no genocide in Gaza. There was, however, a genocide against Armenians, which you spent decades denying," he wrote..

Cenk acknowledged the Armenian genocide was real, but then blew it again, calling it "nearly identical" to what is happening in Gaza - when it's not even close, in numbers or nature.

Armenian Genocide is real and nearly identical to Gaza Genocide. The Turks also said they were doing self-defense, that they were just moving them for their safety, that they didn’t have intent because they didn’t kill them all and that they were hiding behind their civilians. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) September 3, 2026

Armenian Genocide is real and nearly identical to Gaza Genocide. The Turks also said they were doing self-defense, that they were just moving them for their safety, that they didn’t have intent because they didn’t kill them all and that they were hiding behind their civilians.

But to be fair, Cenk's not really good at this. His jokes are flat, his points are flat, and now even his chair is flat too.

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