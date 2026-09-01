Michigan Dems' Land Acknowledgement at Their Convention Goes Completely Sideways

Let's face it. Michigan Democrats are having a tough time of it.

They already have to deal with their Senate nominee, Abdul El-Sayed, who is a constant font of bad takes, and wonder how many of his messes they'll have to clean up. But he just keeps pumping them out. Did you know capitalism was the "thief of sex"? Well, at least according to El-Sayed. But that's just a small sample of the very weird things he has said.

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They had their convention over the weekend in downtown Lansing, and they couldn't even start it off without a problem.

They went into the typical liberal virtue-signalling fad of the day, doing a land acknowledgement. But it went completely sideways when the Democrat official butchered the names of tribes she attempted to read.

🇺🇸 Michigan Dems’ land acknowledgment goes off the rails.



Michigan Democratic Party Vice Chair Portia Roberson opened the party’s convention with a land acknowledgment, then immediately mispronounced “Anishinaabe.”



Audience members shouted the correct pronunciation, prompting… pic.twitter.com/XyfiuzsUvE — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 1, 2026

"I am here to offer our land acknowledgment," said Portia Roberson, the vice chair of the state's party, at the outset of the afternoon gathering of Democrats. "Our land acknowledgments in Michigan recognize the state as the ancestral, traditional and contemporary land of the Anishinaabe, Three Fires Confederacy — "

Someone then cut her off, and people shouted out that she was mispronouncing "Anishinaabe." They called out the correct pronunciation. Roberson had to say, "Say it again for me," and then asked a woman to stand up and help her.

"You do it better than me. Make it — I'm big on names being pronounced right, so make sure I get it right." The audience member then repeated the pronunciation of the word Anishinaabe until Roberson successfully mimicked it into the microphone. "Thank you. Wait, don't sit down yet," she told the convention-goer. "I might get another one wrong. You may have to correct me, and I want to get this right."

She continued, "Including the Odawa, Ottawa, Ojibwe, Chippewa and ... Potawatomi," but got another one wrong, which led to more audience shouting over the mispronunciation of the last tribe, trying to help her.

Now, Roberson broke the first rule of speaking: Make sure you get the names right. Then she had trouble even after being corrected. Nothing says you really care when you don't even take the time to practice it. At least she did apologize for not practicing the names.

But the whole fad is an effort by Democrats to pat themselves on the back and act like they're such caring characters. Well, if you think it is the "contemporary" land of these tribes, why are you there? Why aren't you giving the land back? You're there for a convention — why aren't you paying any of the remaining tribes for the use of their land? And what does she even mean by "contemporary" land if they don't own the land now?

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It's basically empty words. But isn't that a great description of the Democrats in general?

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