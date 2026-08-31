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Watch: Woman Expressing Support for El-Sayed Looks Like She Wants to Be Anywhere Else

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Aug 31, 2026 5:00 PM
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Watch: Woman Expressing Support for El-Sayed Looks Like She Wants to Be Anywhere Else
Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP, Pool

Michigan Democrat Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed spoke at a press conference for his campaign in Detroit on Monday. 

He was joined by his former opponent in the primary race, Michigan state senator Mallory McMorrow. 

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But he brought a woman who's a United Auto Workers (UAW) member to the podium to speak on his behalf, and that's when things went wrong; she looked like she wanted to be anywhere else but there. Frankly, she looked like she was terrified. 

She was flipping the pages, and they were trying to prompt her, whispering to her, but it looked like she didn't want to speak and wanted out of there. They both were touching her and/or nudging her.

She managed to get through her brief lines, although she did say El-Sayed was "running to be our next Michigan state senator." 

Now, while I felt a little for her predicament, I thought the reaction from the two Democrats was quite something, as one of the X commenters observed. 

They knew it wasn't going well, and the point of having her do the endorsement was failing big time, but there wasn't much they could do about it, despite the whispering and the prodding. 

This was probably supposed to help him with black voters. But I don't think it's going to go over well. 

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But this has become the story of the El-Sayed campaign: He keeps getting himself into trouble with what he says or how he says it, then having to clean up the mess. When you're constantly explaining what you really meant, something isn't working.

We saw that when he had to clean up the bad comment he made about the synagogue attack in March. Except he didn't get around to cleaning it up until this week, when he realized it's the general election and he has to sell himself to people who aren't rabid leftists. He's been forced to clean up his relationship with the radical Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, and he blames the media for bringing Piker up. But El-Sayed is the one who pulled him in to have him campaign for him. I'm wondering if all the cleaning up he's been doing over the past few days is because he's looking at the internals and realizing they're not as good as the public polls. 

Meanwhile, Republican Mike Rogers is putting his case out there, highlighting what he has to offer, and pointing out all of the many questions about El-Sayed.  

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN
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