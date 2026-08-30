Dem Brad Lander 'Finds Out' in Brutal Lesson: No Matter How Far-Left You Are, It's Never Enough

You may recall the Democrat nominee for New York's 10th Congressional District, Brad Lander.

Supported by socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani, he was one of the three far-left candidates from New York City, including two others who were socialists, who won their primary races.

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He used to be a socialist but says he left when the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) amplified a “vile” rally in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israelis. And yet, he's still hanging out with them.

He also infamously created a scene and was arrested for interfering with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) when he was running for mayor last year, and got hauled away by agents.

Finally!! 👏 👏

ICE Agents arrest NYC mayoral candidate Brad Lander at immigration hearing!! pic.twitter.com/cZklz0Fma9 — Anna 🇺🇸 (@realAnn_29) June 17, 2025

But despite doing all the "right" things in the eyes of the left, that apparently wasn't enough to provide him cover during a protest on Saturday.

Lander had actually come to join the protest outside of Madison Square Garden against Indian Hindu-nationalist leader Mohan Bhagwat — chief of the controversial Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh nationalist group. However, protesters then screamed and cursed at him. One man said he looked like a "scrotum" and called him a "filthy balls**k, and said "F**k you...Zionist balls**k," as you can see in a clip here on X.

They yelled at him to get out of there and said they didn't want him there; they even waved keffiyehs in his face. People who looked like organizers came over to tell them to cool it, but they kept yelling, as Lander griped, "They don't get to tell me where to stand." They even tried to interrupt him as he was doing what looked like an interview on the protest. "We don't want no zionists here!" they yelled. One man even said Lander needed to leave so they could "focus." Apparently his very presence was too much for them.

Lander, who is Jewish, has been critical of Israel and even of AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee). He's called the action in Gaza "genocide." But that apparently still wasn't enough for them because he supports the existence of Israel.

Yet, he will doubtless continue to support the radical left, and if he doesn't make them happy, don't doubt for a minute they'd run someone against him in a couple of years to get him out.

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