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El-Sayed Interview Goes Awry As He Trips Over His Talking Points

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Aug 29, 2026 10:34 AM
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El-Sayed Interview Goes Awry As He Trips Over His Talking Points
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Michigan Democrat Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed did an interview with Katy Tur on MS NOW, likely thinking he'd get a complete pass on MS NOW. But even she asked the obvious question hanging in the air. 

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She asked him if you have Jewish voters in Michigan who are worried about his association with Hasan Piker, "Why keep him so close? Or why not fully disassociate from him? Especially when Michigan is so tight." She mentioned the likely tight nature of the race, how Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) barely won her race.

El-Sayed first attacks his Republican opponent Mike Rogers, calling him an "existential threat." Obviously, a lot of Democrats reject that since they're concerned about El-Sayed and are fleeing to Rogers. 

"This campaign is not about a streamer from California," El-Sayed insisted, attacking the media for continuing to press him on it. But he made it about Piker by campaigning with him, and even now, still not fully disassociating. He wants to attack the media for a problem he created, and even Tur said she rejected that characterization. El-Sayed was doing the same thing he did during his Fox interview with Jesse Watters: deflecting and not really answering the question. Every time he refuses the question, he makes it more about Piker. 

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El-Sayed had problems elsewhere in the interview as well. 

Sounds like he overstudied the talking points here, because this didn't make a lot of sense. 

"Donald Trump and JD Vance want to make this race about them, and their policies, because this race is about them and their policies." Alrighty, now. I guess that means the policies are good. 

I think there's also a sort of quietly hilarious underpinning of why he keeps trying to attack Vice President JD Vance and his family. Maybe he believes he's going to win his Senate race, and then run for president in 2028 against Vance. I think he's that full of himself. It ain't happening. 

Hilariously, El-Sayed also thought he would be helpful to the Democrat Iowa Senate candidate, Josh Turek, if he campaigned with him. 

The Iowa GOP laughed at that, offering to pay for the flight, knowing that would not help Turek. 

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El-Sayed was also desperately trying to clean up his criticism of football, which could hurt him in a state like Michigan where football is important. 

"I tell you what I'm excited about. It's about to be football season," El-Sayed asserted. "I can't wait to beat Ohio...and let's just remember JD Vance...Ohio JD Vance...is coming to Michigan next week."

That had some thinking that he didn't understand that the big rivalry was with Ohio State and laughing at him, so that also didn't go over well. 

The more he speaks, the worse he makes things for himself. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JD VANCE | MICHIGAN
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