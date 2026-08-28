Report: Two Air Traffic Controllers Left Work Early Before Jet-Fire Truck Collision at LaGuardia

There's more news about that crash on the runway of New York's LaGuardia Airport on March 22.

Two LaGuardia Airport air traffic controllers in the control tower left work early the night an Air Canada Express flight collided with an airport fire truck on the runway, according to a source familiar with the investigation into the March 22 crash. The two pilots of Air Canada Express Flight 8646 were killed when the jet collided with an airport fire truck just after landing. The fire truck had been crossing the taxiway to respond to an incident across the airport. The plane had 72 passengers and four crew members on board for the one-hour flight from Montreal to New York's LaGuardia, dozens of whom were injured.

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The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) is now reportedly considering disciplinary action against the controllers, the source said. And, according to the CNN report linked above, neither is currently directing air travel:

Both FAA controllers are currently on leave, according to the source, and are not currently responsible for controlling air traffic. ... The union which represents air traffic controllers, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, would not confirm that controllers were being disciplined, but said the union is "actively discussing these allegations with FAA leadership."

You can find our previous coverage of the crash here and here.

In a statement, Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy said:

"We will not tolerate fraud, and we are taking appropriate action to hold folks accountable and prevent unlawful practices from disrupting the traveling public, But when a small percentage of individuals take advantage of the American taxpayer, unfairly add additional work to their fellow controllers, and impact the airspace – we have no choice but to act."

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the crash.

As this is a developing story, RedState will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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