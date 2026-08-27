Karoline Leavitt Signs Off With a Tribute to Trump and Her 'Adventure of a Lifetime'

Thursday is White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's last day before she leaves her job.

They haven't picked a replacement for her yet. For now, they're going to have rotating people.

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But it's going to be hard to replace her. She is great at the job, and such a change from the Biden press secretaries who were always ducking the questions and saying they'd "circle back" to the issue.

Leavitt hit some of the morning shows on Thursday to talk about it being her last day, and she was so full of enthusiasm for the opportunity that she had been given with the job.

.@PressSec is the best to ever do it. Thank you for your service! We will miss you! pic.twitter.com/KPJtF4NCh8 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 27, 2026

Leavitt said it was the "honor and blessing of her life" and an "adventure of a lifetime."

She explained how she wanted to be home with her children because it is a critical point in their lives where they need her. They are 2 years old and 4 months old, but she will be working for the President on the outside as an advisor with his MAGA Inc super PAC.

She also explained some of the things Trump has delivered, including securing the border and keeping tax cuts for Americans that the Democrats voted against: "the largest middle-class tax cut in history."

Democrat voted to raise your taxes and against the largest middle class tax cuts in American History.@PressSec: "[The Democrats] want to open our prisons, abolish our police, and keep our borders wide open to countries and criminals all over this world." pic.twitter.com/iate90vUca — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 27, 2026

Additionally, she outlined how the Trump team is going after Iran with Operation Economic Outcast and how much Iran has been weakened. She revealed that they had rescued some Americans affected by the disaster in Nepal, but they are still working to rescue/find people.

Fox ran a great, humorous supercut of some "Leavitt highlights" dealing with the media.

"Good times. Great memories." -- Fox & Friends' tribute to Karoline Leavitt is just a supercut of her being a condescending jerk to reporters. Imagine being proud of acting like this. pic.twitter.com/SeszQvIeB8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 27, 2026

Leavitt also hit NewsNation, where she delivered a great tribute to her boss.

.@PressSec: "@POTUS is the best boss I've ever had. He is so fun — he has a great sense of humor... He has a huge heart, he's hospitable, he's generous"



"@POTUS has touched the heart, I know, of so many Americans across the country whether it's our veterans, our Gold Star… pic.twitter.com/TvZGp93a4s — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 27, 2026

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Leavitt described Trump as the "best boss" she ever had, saying, "He is so funny; he has a great sense of humor."

"He has a huge heart, he's hospitable, he's generous," she explained.

"He has touched the heart, I know, of so many Americans across the country, whether it's our veterans, our Gold Star Families, our angel moms — he loves this country. And it's been such a joy and blessing to see that firsthand."

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