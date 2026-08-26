Scary Footage: Massive Flood Disaster on Nepal-Tibet Border, Hundreds Missing

A massive disaster struck the Nepal-Tibet border Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of tourists and locals are missing as a massive flash flood swept through villages along the border.

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The flash flood which has devastated settlements in northern Nepal was caused by an earthquake triggering a large landslide which blocked the Bhote Koshi river, according to Nepal’s foreign minister Shishir Khanal. “An earthquake occurred at 8:37 a.m. today, and due to it, a large landslide occurred, blocking the river, which appears to have caused the flood,” Khanal said during a meeting at the House of Representatives.

The video footage is scary.

Warning graphic:

This is a border crossing in the port of Gyirong in Tibet as the flood/mudslide hit.

This is insane footage of the massive mudslide at the Nepal-China border earlier today: the mudslide, originating from Nepal, seems to have basically completely obliterated the border port in Gyirong (吉隆), Shigatse City, Tibet/Xizang.



We're likely looking at one of the worst… — Arnaud Bertrand (@RnaudBertrand) August 26, 2026

Also reportedly in Gyirong.

This is seriously scary. CCTV footage from Gyirong Port in Tibet, China, directly opposite Nepal’s Rasuwa district. This flash flood hit here first and later caused massive havoc in Nepal. Can’t even imagine someone surviving this. Prayers for everyone affected. 🙏 https://t.co/o805P8KGSu pic.twitter.com/31QzZ64aBD — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) August 26, 2026

Unfortunately, the numbers are now higher than those listed in the tweet.

🇳🇵 Horrifying footage from Nepal’s northern Rasuwa district, which was hit by a massive flash flood.



At least seven people have been confirmed dead, and 20 people are reported missing. pic.twitter.com/m4PuqGqxJ2 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 26, 2026

There are reportedly hundreds missing in the northern Rasuwa district along the border with Tibet. A preliminary toll from the Nepal tourism board put it at 384 people missing, including 93 Nepali nationals and 291 foreign nationals, and at least three American tourists. But that's likely to go up.

The three Americans were allegedly traveling with a Nepali company called Fishtail Tours and Travel.

The army in Nepal has rescued at least 88 people, and China has also deployed people to the rescue effort.