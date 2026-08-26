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Scary Footage: Massive Flood Disaster on Nepal-Tibet Border, Hundreds Missing

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Aug 26, 2026 10:05 AM
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Scary Footage: Massive Flood Disaster on Nepal-Tibet Border, Hundreds Missing
AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha

A massive disaster struck the Nepal-Tibet border Wednesday morning.  

Hundreds of tourists and locals are missing as a massive flash flood swept through villages along the border. 

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The flash flood which has devastated settlements in northern Nepal was caused by an earthquake triggering a large landslide which blocked the Bhote Koshi river, according to Nepal’s foreign minister Shishir Khanal.

“An earthquake occurred at 8:37 a.m. today, and due to it, a large landslide occurred, blocking the river, which appears to have caused the flood,” Khanal said during a meeting at the House of Representatives.

The video footage is scary. 

Warning graphic: 

This is a border crossing in the port of Gyirong in Tibet as the flood/mudslide hit. 

Also reportedly in Gyirong. 

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Unfortunately, the numbers are now higher than those listed in the tweet.

There are reportedly hundreds missing in the northern Rasuwa district along the border with Tibet. A preliminary toll from the Nepal tourism board put it at 384 people missing, including 93 Nepali nationals and 291 foreign nationals, and at least three American tourists. But that's likely to go up. 

The three Americans were allegedly traveling with a Nepali company called Fishtail Tours and Travel. 

The army in Nepal has rescued at least 88 people, and China has also deployed people to the rescue effort. 

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