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El-Sayed's Post on Dolly Parton's Death Has People Up in Arms

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Aug 26, 2026 2:50 PM
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El-Sayed's Post on Dolly Parton's Death Has People Up in Arms
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

As I worked yesterday, I was retweeting Dolly Parton songs on X.

I was thinking about what true joy she seems to have brought to the world, that it just shone right out of her, as my colleague Susie Moore wrote earlier. She was one of the few people whom people on all sides of the aisle appreciated and loved. 

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People from presidents to kings honored her yesterday after her death was announced. We noted that President Donald Trump was lowering flags in her honor. Even King Charles recognized her. 

Dolly Parton was conspicuously non-political; she wanted to love everyone. Everyone has been writing about her with that in mind. 

Well, everyone, except Abdul El-Sayed, the Democrat nominee for Senate in Michigan. He probably thought that recognizing Dolly would help him. Except he used her passing for a political point, saying she "used her gift for music to highlight the challenges of poverty, inequality, and struggle in ways that uplifted and inspired working people." 

He then posted some of the words to her song, "Coat of Many Colors." 

Yes, Dolly was born into poverty, which she was very open about. But she was also open about how she was able to succeed in this country, under this system, and greatly loved this country for the opportunities it gave her. She didn't use the fact that she was born into poverty to play the victim or preach politics to people.

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He wants to use her life as a point, but her life blows apart the arguments of the radical left. His post got ratioed to the moon, with people scolding him for bringing in politics. If he thought that was going to help him, it backfired. 

Indeed, Parton was a very successful capitalist, building a multi-million-dollar entertainment and publishing empire and then using that money to help other people through philanthropic endeavors, of her own free will and not because any government entity made her do so. My colleague Becky Noble wrote about some of the wonderful work she did, from helping people struck by disaster to helping people read. 

Dolly explained her resolve to hold onto the publishing rights to her song "I Will Always Love You" when Elvis offered to record it. Elvis' manager insisted they wanted at least half of the publishing rights if Elvis was to record it. She explained how Elvis's ex-wife Priscilla Presley later told her he loved the song and had sung it to her on the day they were divorced. But Dolly wouldn't give up the rights and passed on him doing it. 

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Then, because she kept the rights, when Whitney Houston recorded the song much later and it became a megahit, she made millions. “When Whitney’s came out, I made enough money to buy Graceland,” she joked.

Dolly was a great example of the American dream: what can be achieved with amazing talent and hard work. 

Here's her "I Will Always Love You" 

Her "Coat of Many Colors." 

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News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | ENTERTAINMENT | KING CHARLES III | USA | DONALD TRUMP
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