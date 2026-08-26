El-Sayed's Post on Dolly Parton's Death Has People Up in Arms

As I worked yesterday, I was retweeting Dolly Parton songs on X.

I was thinking about what true joy she seems to have brought to the world, that it just shone right out of her, as my colleague Susie Moore wrote earlier. She was one of the few people whom people on all sides of the aisle appreciated and loved.

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People from presidents to kings honored her yesterday after her death was announced. We noted that President Donald Trump was lowering flags in her honor. Even King Charles recognized her.

Remembering the late, great Dolly, who brought joy, comfort and inspiration to so many - including the millions of children given free books through her Imagination Library. We will always ❤️ you. pic.twitter.com/wdKHKGALlH — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 26, 2026

Dolly Parton was conspicuously non-political; she wanted to love everyone. Everyone has been writing about her with that in mind.

Well, everyone, except Abdul El-Sayed, the Democrat nominee for Senate in Michigan. He probably thought that recognizing Dolly would help him. Except he used her passing for a political point, saying she "used her gift for music to highlight the challenges of poverty, inequality, and struggle in ways that uplifted and inspired working people."

Dolly Parton used her gift for music to highlight the challenges of poverty, inequality, and struggle in ways that uplifted and inspired working people.



“And I told 'em all the story / Momma told me while she sewed / And how my coat of many colors / Was worth more than all… — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) August 25, 2026

He then posted some of the words to her song, "Coat of Many Colors."

Yes, Dolly was born into poverty, which she was very open about. But she was also open about how she was able to succeed in this country, under this system, and greatly loved this country for the opportunities it gave her. She didn't use the fact that she was born into poverty to play the victim or preach politics to people.

He wants to use her life as a point, but her life blows apart the arguments of the radical left. His post got ratioed to the moon, with people scolding him for bringing in politics. If he thought that was going to help him, it backfired.

I didn’t think anyone would actually politicize Dolly Parton’s death, but here we are https://t.co/WRXugWXFLy — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 26, 2026

Indeed, Parton was a very successful capitalist, building a multi-million-dollar entertainment and publishing empire and then using that money to help other people through philanthropic endeavors, of her own free will and not because any government entity made her do so. My colleague Becky Noble wrote about some of the wonderful work she did, from helping people struck by disaster to helping people read.

Dolly explained her resolve to hold onto the publishing rights to her song "I Will Always Love You" when Elvis offered to record it. Elvis' manager insisted they wanted at least half of the publishing rights if Elvis was to record it. She explained how Elvis's ex-wife Priscilla Presley later told her he loved the song and had sung it to her on the day they were divorced. But Dolly wouldn't give up the rights and passed on him doing it.

Dolly Parton explains how Elvis Presley missed out on recording “I Will Always Love You,” and how wonderful it was to be later revived by Whitney Houston.



Dolly is the classiest artist we’ll ever see.



We will always love YOU! RIP 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/MU30oauVzl — Renee (@PettyLupone) August 25, 2026

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Then, because she kept the rights, when Whitney Houston recorded the song much later and it became a megahit, she made millions. “When Whitney’s came out, I made enough money to buy Graceland,” she joked.

Dolly was a great example of the American dream: what can be achieved with amazing talent and hard work.

Here's her "I Will Always Love You"

Dolly Parton released ‘I Will Always Love You’ in March 1974. The single reached number one on the country chart. Parton re-recorded the song for the 1982 film ‘The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.’ That new version also hit No. 1 on the country chart. This made her the first… pic.twitter.com/klNgYiDZNz — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) August 25, 2026

Her "Coat of Many Colors."

In 1990, Dolly Parton went on vacation in Ireland.



She walked into a local pub in County Kerry and delivered a flawless performance of Coat of Many Colors.



A heart of pure gold who made people smile across oceans. pic.twitter.com/ZAqKIAyJYy — Sarah Gallagher (@sgallz_) August 25, 2026

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