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After Trainwreck Interview, El-Sayed Tries to Throwdown With Rogers, but It Backfires

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Aug 25, 2026 9:19 PM
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After Trainwreck Interview, El-Sayed Tries to Throwdown With Rogers, but It Backfires
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The Democrat nominee for the Senate seat in Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, had a train wreck of an interview with Fox's Jesse Watters on Monday night, as RedState reported.

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First, the DSA-backed candidate was constantly dodging and deflecting questions and talking over Watters. He had difficulty giving straight answers. 

But that was probably better than the answers he did give, which were variously bad and/or straight-up unhinged. Perhaps the biggest/worst take was when he was asked if he supported sex changes for minors, and he compared it to circumcision. Watters called that "sick."  That isn't going to fly in Michigan, Watters said.

READ MORE: Hoo Boy: El-Sayed's Train Wreck Appearance With Jesse Watters May Sink His Chances

El-Sayed's opponent, Trump-backed Republican Mike Rogers, posted about one of those exchanges where Watters was asking him about the Green New Deal, which he had previously expressed support for. That, of course, is a potentially problematic position to take in Michigan. El-Sayed deflected. 

Then El-Sayed replied, and he sounded so juvenile. 

We could debate it on 9/15 if you weren’t such a coward. Didn’t realize until yesterday you wouldn’t even do tough interviews on Fox until @JesseBWatters told me so.  (Btw, he agrees that you’re a beta. Kept laughing at you every time I’d bring it up. Wouldn’t even deny it!)

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I thought this was interesting because not only does it show him acting juvenile, but it's not grounded in reality. 

First is the claim that Rogers "wouldn't even do tough interviews on Fox" until Jesse told him that. That isn't what Watters said at all. Watters said he had never invited Rogers to be on the show, so that was why he had not been on. He told El-Sayed that. Yet, El-Sayed makes this false claim. 

He also claimed that Watters "agrees that you're a beta." Again, that's not what Watters said at all. Watters specifically said to El-Sayed, "Didn't agree to that." He did laugh at El-Sayed. 

What grown adult actually acts like that, calling a political opponent a beta? Not to mention that Mike Rogers served in the U.S. Army and was an FBI Special Agent investigating organized crime before he became a member of Congress. About as far from a "beta" as you might think. 

It wasn't Mike Rogers who was talking with Jesse Watters, comparing "circumcision of a ding-a-ling" to a sex change operation. 

I have to ask whether El-Sayed has, as Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) has suggested, short-man syndrome because he keeps trying to act tough? This is probably more what one might think is "beta." 

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As I observed earlier, El-Sayed really hurt himself with that interview, particularly with the circumcision comment. That confirmed for people that he was extreme. He's struggling to attack Rogers, so now he's throwing things up against the wall, like this, in the hope that something sticks. 

But it just makes him look silly and desperate. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | FOX NEWS | MICHIGAN | MIKE ROGERS
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