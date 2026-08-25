After Trainwreck Interview, El-Sayed Tries to Throwdown With Rogers, but It Backfires

The Democrat nominee for the Senate seat in Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, had a train wreck of an interview with Fox's Jesse Watters on Monday night, as RedState reported.

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First, the DSA-backed candidate was constantly dodging and deflecting questions and talking over Watters. He had difficulty giving straight answers.

But that was probably better than the answers he did give, which were variously bad and/or straight-up unhinged. Perhaps the biggest/worst take was when he was asked if he supported sex changes for minors, and he compared it to circumcision. Watters called that "sick." That isn't going to fly in Michigan, Watters said.

READ MORE: Hoo Boy: El-Sayed's Train Wreck Appearance With Jesse Watters May Sink His Chances

El-Sayed's opponent, Trump-backed Republican Mike Rogers, posted about one of those exchanges where Watters was asking him about the Green New Deal, which he had previously expressed support for. That, of course, is a potentially problematic position to take in Michigan. El-Sayed deflected.

Then El-Sayed replied, and he sounded so juvenile.

We could debate it on 9/15 if you weren’t such a coward. Didn’t realize until yesterday you wouldn’t even do tough interviews on Fox until @JesseBWatters told me so.



(Btw, he agrees that you’re a beta. Kept laughing at you every time I’d bring it up. Wouldn’t even deny it!) https://t.co/S60AENrETp — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) August 25, 2026

We could debate it on 9/15 if you weren’t such a coward. Didn’t realize until yesterday you wouldn’t even do tough interviews on Fox until @JesseBWatters told me so. (Btw, he agrees that you’re a beta. Kept laughing at you every time I’d bring it up. Wouldn’t even deny it!)

I thought this was interesting because not only does it show him acting juvenile, but it's not grounded in reality.

First is the claim that Rogers "wouldn't even do tough interviews on Fox" until Jesse told him that. That isn't what Watters said at all. Watters said he had never invited Rogers to be on the show, so that was why he had not been on. He told El-Sayed that. Yet, El-Sayed makes this false claim.

He also claimed that Watters "agrees that you're a beta." Again, that's not what Watters said at all. Watters specifically said to El-Sayed, "Didn't agree to that." He did laugh at El-Sayed.

El-Sayed: I feel really good about being able to beat Mike Rogers who we both agree is a beta.



Watters: *laughs* Didn’t agree to that.



El-Sayed: But you laughed because you actually agree. pic.twitter.com/mojar1dKjy — Acyn (@Acyn) August 25, 2026

What grown adult actually acts like that, calling a political opponent a beta? Not to mention that Mike Rogers served in the U.S. Army and was an FBI Special Agent investigating organized crime before he became a member of Congress. About as far from a "beta" as you might think.

It wasn't Mike Rogers who was talking with Jesse Watters, comparing "circumcision of a ding-a-ling" to a sex change operation.

I have to ask whether El-Sayed has, as Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) has suggested, short-man syndrome because he keeps trying to act tough? This is probably more what one might think is "beta."

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Abdul E-Sayed called Mike Rogers a "Beta" numerous times on his Jesse Watters interview.



Mike Rogers was a special agent in the FBI focusing on organized crime and public corruption.



Abdul El-Sayed prances around as Steve from Blues Clues on Tik Tok.



Who's really the beta? pic.twitter.com/RezP6KgQ6i — J (@JayTC53) August 25, 2026

As I observed earlier, El-Sayed really hurt himself with that interview, particularly with the circumcision comment. That confirmed for people that he was extreme. He's struggling to attack Rogers, so now he's throwing things up against the wall, like this, in the hope that something sticks.

But it just makes him look silly and desperate.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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