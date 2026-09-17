ActBlue's Slack Messages on Foreign Donations Are Even Worse Than You Thought

ActBlue is a Democrat Party-affiliated political action committee (PAC) and fundraising platform that raises a significant portion of the Democrat Party's campaign funds. In 2025, it raised a reported $16 billion for Democrat candidates and causes; they are organized as a PAC, but they are, in fact, a pipeline for individual donations to those candidates and causes.

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That's where ActBlue is running into trouble. The House of Representatives Judiciary Committee just dropped some excerpts from internal Slack messages from ActBlue, and it are real eyebrow-raisers, including not only careless and clueless donor screening, but also silencing whistleblowers and dumping their entire legal team. An X thread from our sister site Townhall Media has the details.

NEW: A House Judiciary report just dropped screenshots of ActBlue's internal Slack messages.



They show staff knowingly waved through foreign donations—using "verification" methods you won't believe.



Thread 🧵👇 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 16, 2026

The entire thread bears examination, but here are some highlights.

First, ActBlue's passport verification process, aimed at screening out foreign donors, apparently consists of making sure that a donor's passport number contains the correct number of digits. That's it. They don't compare it to any database. They just count the digits.

ActBlue told Congress its "passport verification" stops foreign donors.



Their own policy says otherwise: it only checks that the number has the right number of characters. No database check. No real verification. Ever. pic.twitter.com/468FQkcoHx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 16, 2026

The Slack message: "We use some very basic validation - number of characters - to ensure that the number entered is a valid passport number, but we do not verify the information in any other way. We do not, for instance, check the information provided against a government database."

Well, these are the same people who can't see any difference between an American citizen, a legal immigrant who waited years for a visa, and an illegal alien who just swam across the Rio Grande, so why should they be overly worried about verifying the citizenship of a donor?

It gets worse. Another donor was, by all indicators, Canadian. But ActBlue points out something unbelievable.

Here's the one that should end the debate.



A donor's information pointed entirely to Canada. ActBlue approved it anyway because — and this is a real quote — "Twitter seems to confirm that they are a real person." pic.twitter.com/6VwaA1ctEY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 16, 2026

This Slack message says that "Its (sic) odd that all signs point to this person being from Canada but they used a Missouri billing address, but Twitter seems to confirm that they are a real person!"

Twitter confirms they are a real person. You can't make this stuff up.

Perhaps worst of all, when ActBlue's legal counsel objected to some of these egregiously careless practices, ActBlue's IT people deleted their messages. Not just once, either, but repeatedly, which prompted a protest, also deleted. The legal counsel actually said, "Please stop deleting my requests. You are violating the laws and policies of our company."

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When ActBlue's own legal counsel Zain Ahmad tried to report this, IT deleted his messages in real time.



This one says "Please stop deleting my requests. You are violating the laws and policies of our company." Deleted 5 seconds later. pic.twitter.com/fOQVbQEwyx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 16, 2026

While there are many more examples, including one donor verified because they had a LinkedIn account, and another whose IP indicated they were in Hong Kong but "...none of their other signals raise any eyebrows," perhaps the most damning act by ActBlue (hah) was the ActBlue CEO firing their company's law firm after being warned of possible consequences of this kind of willful carelessness.

Outside counsel told ActBlue's CEO this looked "knowing and willful" and warned her to get a personal lawyer. She fired the law firm instead.



Every lawyer on ActBlue's legal team was gone within 4 months of the 2024 election.



Full report from @RantyAmyCurtis:… — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 16, 2026

Townhall's Amy Curtis wrote a full report, which you can see here.

Here's the thing: Amazingly, the legacy media has been remarkably quiet about all this. Why? Because, being composed largely of liberals, progressives, and outright socialist/communists, much of the legacy media sees honesty and following the rules as a very circumstantial thing. If it helps Democrats, it's OK, and they don't pay too much attention to the rules being broken. But here the Shoe-On-The-Other-Foot Rule applies. If a Republican-affiliated organization, one called, say, ActRed, did these same kinds of things, engaged in these same kinds of slipshod practices, the hue and cry would be audible on the Saturnian moon Titan.

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That's how it works, every time, with these people: Principals, not principles. And the best thing we can do is expose them, every time.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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