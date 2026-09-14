Dirty Little Secret Comes Out About Bernie Sander's 'Doomer' Push for Government-Controlled AI

It has become obvious in recent years that the United Kingdom is just a test lab for the socialist experiment. Whatever happens across the pond, certainly doesn't stay across the pond.

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Invariably, the hard left policies of the Labour Party wind up being adopted by the (Socialist) Democrat Party in America.

Just as the global warming craze started to recede in the collective unconsciousness, and Nature seemed to be healing, there is a new fear-based phenomenon inserted in its place: AI Doomerism.

This prognostication that "AI will kill us all unless you turn over all control of it to the government, like, now" is being drilled into the minds of the public like a Neuralink chip.

So, when Bernie Sanders becomes the lead voice on a Senate bill to "ban superintelligence," Americans should collectively cock an eyebrow.

Sanders took the lead in pushing the so-called "superintelligence" ban in the Senate by turning it into a "fight oligarchy" narrative. That was the first clue he was full of malarky.

Here is what the bill says, according to the press statement:

The Ban Artificial Superintelligence Act would permanently ban the development and deployment of superintelligent AI and temporarily pause advanced AI development until a federal regulator has established safety rules. It would also direct the U.S. to pursue international agreements to prevent superintelligence from being developed anywhere in the world.

It's this last line, "anywhere in the world," that should give a lot of politics watchers the heebie-jeebies. Who is going to enforce such a "worldwide ban" on superintelligence? Because last time I checked, the U.S. Senate has authority over the United States, not over what happens in Papua, New Guinea.

Now, if you think Bernie the Millionaire Socialist came up with this idea on his lonesome at the ripe old age of 85, then you truly need to read RedState more. We will give you a towel to dry off the wetness behind your ears.

It turns out, if you take a look at the Nearwellian happenings in the U.K., you'll see an equivalent "ban superintelligence" act with the similar phraseology.

The UK should lead an international agreement prohibiting the development of superintelligent AI, while preserving strategic AI ambitions. Over the last few weeks, we have seen a string of alarming AI incidents, including rogue AI systems taking unsanctioned action on the internet and hacking organisations... The bill recognises this, and sets an international policy for the UK to pursue an international agreement to prevent the development of superintelligent AI worldwide.

You'll have to excuse their misspelling. If you aren't aware of this "rogue AI systems" narrative, I highly encourage you to check out my VIP piece on the Hugging Face incident as well as the Anthropic researchers who quit and left dire warnings about AI.

Investigative journalist Sayer Ji found some fascinating clues that the U.S. and U.K. bills' convergent messaging wasn't just a coincidence.

Anthropic's Series A lead Jaan Talinn, who is also an Anthropic board observer, is backing Control AI.

2/ TIME, Sept 8, 2026:



“ControlAI, a campaign group that wrote the U.K. bill and consulted on the U.S. one.” — Andrea Miotti, ControlAI founder



Wired, Sept 9:



“The parliamentary bill was crafted by the nonprofit organization ControlAI, which has the support of Jaan Tallinn.”… pic.twitter.com/8BJZ9Brus0 — Sayer Ji (@sayerjigmi) September 14, 2026

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Sayer Ji explained what he was able to uncover, and the breadcrumbs are substantive.

"The bill Bernie Sanders introduced was drafted in London. Its drafter, ControlAI, admitted it to TIME. Its funder — sole publicly named — is Jaan Tallinn, who led Anthropic’s Series A and sits on Anthropic’s board as an observer," Ji wrote.

Ji added media reportage that backs up his findings.

TIME, Sept 8, 2026: “ControlAI, a campaign group that wrote the U.K. bill and consulted on the U.S. one.” — Andrea Miotti, ControlAI founder Wired, Sept 9: “The parliamentary bill was crafted by the nonprofit organization ControlAI, which has the support of Jaan Tallinn.”

So, there you have it: At least one linkage between Anthropic and the Senate bill to "ban superintelligence" being considered in the U.S. Senate.

And if you want another linkage, Anthropic is also directly linked through campaign contributions to California Rep. Ted Lieu (D).

Anthropic employee individual contributions in the 2026 cycle: 2,009 records totaling $11,976,949, versus $220,180 in the entire 2023-24 cycle. Of that: $113,600 to the DCCC (Obama and Jeffries’ Sept 10 host); $227,610 to the DSCC; $3,550 to Jeffries for Congress. Source: FEC individual contributions bulk file. Rep. Ted Lieu — Jeffries’ AI Commission co-chair, author of the AI Kill Switch Act: Anthropic PBC employees are his number two donor for the 2025-26 cycle at $49,000 (per OpenSecrets; $42,000 by strict FEC employer-field match), sitting behind AIPAC and ahead of Alphabet and Microsoft.

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There is nothing organic about this AI media scare. Rather than having an "AI slowdown" what we really need is for the policy-making process to slowdown.

Americans are tired of this blatant push to foist consequential policies on us that will affect us for generations before we have time to think it through.

Because if the entire goal is taking out Open Source, thereby threatening our freedoms, that is not something that Americans should be fearmongered into doing.

David Sachs, the former AI and Crypto Czar, left a blistering message about all of this that should give us food for thought.

Dario has written that we need to “pace the frontier,” and Sam has agreed. People may be surprised by my response: go ahead.



You guys are the frontier. By any reasonable metric — market share, revenue growth, model capability — the two of you have a duopoly on frontier… — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) September 13, 2026

This is the crux of his message.

If the unreleased models are scary enough that you think you should slow down, I support your decision to be responsible. But stop pretending you need anyone else’s permission. Stop pretending antitrust law has to be suspended so you can form a cartel. Stop pretending you need a regulatory approval process that supersedes product liability. Stop pretending METR is independent when it is intertwined with Anthropic’s investors and staff. Stop pretending you need those same evaluators to police competitors who aren’t even at the frontier. Most of all, stop pretending the motivation to slow down is purely altruistic. You face massive product-liability exposure if your products enable a truly damaging cyberattack. The market already punishes models that behave in unpredictable or unauthorized ways. After the Hugging Face episode, it is simply good business for OpenAI and Anthropic to trade some raw power for reliability and predictability. Call it alignment if you want. It is also just giving customers what they want. Pacing the frontier would also create breathing room for a more intelligent conversation about regulation than Bernie Sanders’ “shut it all down.” China is very unlikely to join a global agreement, as you know, and that has to be taken into account as well. So go ahead and pace the frontier. You are the ones setting it.

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Exactly. Bernie Sanders isn't pushing a "ban superintelligence" bill because he is some altruist. He is doing it because powerful lobbyists in the AI industry want to see it happen for a multitude of reasons.

Slick politicians may try to fool us, but they don't have a monopoly on "superintelligence." At least, not yet.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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