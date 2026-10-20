Slotkin Responds to Trump Saying She 'Should Be Tried' With Damning Statement Proving His Point

The Democrats are such masters at projection that Thomas Edison would have nothing on them.

It is a manipulative technique pioneered by the brazen harridan Hillary Clinton and passed down from generation to generation like an old quilt.

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Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) has become the latest dabbler in the dark art. But her accusatory statements are only proving her political adversary's point.

As RedState colleague Bob Hoge recapped with a bit of salient commentary:

As we’ve been reporting, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) has been making the rounds warning that anyone who dares to work for the Trump Administration will face consequences — hopefully, in her view, from prosecutions. She calls it a "deterrence message," as RedState’s Ben Smith reported Sunday.

So, Elissa Slotkin is calling for prosecutions, while acting surprised that others would call for her own prosecution?

Why, this is either political warfare or it isn't. This is either "anything goes" in the pursuit of power or it isn't. You live by the asinine comment, you die by the asinine comment.

President Trump responded sharply, accusing Democrats of using the threat of prosecution to discourage Americans from entering politics.

"That's a hell of a statement. Slotkin said that there should be prosecutions in order to scare people from going into politics. That's a Democrat and that's what they do," Trump said.

Slotkin is now warning that President Donald Trump could manufacture a national security crisis to interfere with the midterm elections.

And now, as Trump pushes back, Slotkin laughably insists she's simply defending the rule of law.

During an interview Tuesday, Slotkin floated a scenario in which the administration might attempt to change the election's outcome.

"Right in the last two weeks of the election, they somehow come up with a national security incident that only they can protect us from," she said, according to a clip shared by reporter Sam Robinson.

Slotkin responds to President Trump saying "she should be tried," over comments she made to @AsteadWH last week: "And all I said was that if you've done something illegal, if you've used the government inappropriately and against the law, you should be held accountable.” https://t.co/wFtjewWDe9 — Sam Robinson (@samueljrob) October 20, 2026

That’s what your pals in the DNC media call a “fact-free” statement.

It was not so long ago accusing politicians of voter fraud was 'undermining confidence in elections.' But when you are part of the Democrats' CIA-adjacent "Seditious 6," it is just expected that every word that comes out of your mouth will be agitating for some "color revolution."

Slotkin also attempted to explain herself.

"And all I said was that if you've done something illegal, if you've used the government inappropriately and against the law, you should be held accountable," she said in response to Trump's criticism, according to Robinson.

But Slotkin's original remarks weren't simply about prosecuting identifiable crimes. They were about sending a warning to young people considering employment in the Trump administration.

As RedState’s Teri Christoph pointed out, Slotkin previously complained that even the threat of legal action could intimidate her and her staff.

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There's another reason her cockamamie story is “problematic.” The Democrat Party is the most authoritarian, fascist party in modern times, according to its own track record. Let’s just take one recent example, lest I find myself writing my next book.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has released findings showing that former special counsel Jack Smith's office and the Biden Justice Department obtained records containing information on at least 639,000 Republican donors, voters, and supporters during the Arctic Frost investigation.

Those records included names, addresses, occupations, political affiliations, and donation details. Investigators also obtained records concerning MAGA hat orders, including purchaser and shipping information.

It doesn’t get any more fascist and un-American than that. But that’s the socialist democratic party for you. Always accusing its enemies of what it is doing itself.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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