Slotkin's New Spin: Her Threatening Video Isn't the Problem — You Are

If you call out a Democrat for despicable behavior, you’re likely to get a response labeling you a white supremacist, racist, misogynist, or some other ist. Identity politics is everything to them.

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They’re well known for that, but they’ve also shown they’re not afraid to use the power of their offices to threaten regular Americans for their political views in ways that I imagine would have appalled the Founding Fathers.

As we’ve been reporting, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) has been making the rounds warning that anyone who dares to work for the Trump Administration will face consequences — hopefully, in her view, from prosecutions. She calls it a "deterrence message," as RedState’s Ben Smith reported Sunday.

President Donald Trump was disgusted by her rhetoric, saying, “That’s a hell of a statement”:

They've weaponized government. Slotkin is a low-life who is ruining her state, just destroying her state. What they're doing is really discouraging people from going into politics. They weaponized government, the Democrats — that's what they've done.

But Slotkin had a message to the country Monday that she delivered on that Democrat political action committee disguised as a news network, MS NOW. If you’re offended by my comments, it’s not because they’re outrageous, inflammatory, and dangerous, she argued; it’s because you’re a misogynist.

Elissa Slotkin claims that the only reason that she's being attacked for threatening lawfare against young conservatives for serving in the Trump administration is because she's a woman. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/UK8Oa1xdhy — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 19, 2026

Oh, please. Utter hogwash:

Yeah, I mean, I think, look, I think when you choose to call out their corruption, they clearly don't like that. They're clearly trying to change the conversation, given, um, what the midterms are and the state of the economy, the state of things around the country. I do think there's something about being a woman and criticizing them and calling them out on that corruption that really gets under their skin, obviously, or they wouldn't respond, you know, “Remember the Second Amendment, sweetheart,” or all that crap.

Personally, I think it weakens the status of women when one of these perpetually aggrieved leftists cries about discrimination when it doesn’t seem relevant. Is nobody allowed to criticize you because you’re too delicate? Calling you sweetheart is enough to make you run to find your smelling salts?

Leftists have been calling Trump every name in the book and arguing that he’s a fascist Nazi for years. I’ve never once heard him complain that it’s because of his race, gender, or sexual identity. You know what he attributes all the unhinged criticism to? This one’s an oldie but a goodie:

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Slotkin was behind that awful video featuring Democrat lawmakers — “the Seditious Six” — calling on service members to defy any orders they considered illegal. The only problem? There were no serious allegations at the time (or since) that Trump had issued any illegal commands to them.

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She was back up to her old tricks again, undermining our armed forces to earn a moment in the spotlight [emphasis mine]:

[My comments are] …speaking to the people who are potentially gonna be asked to follow illegal requests, right? It's speaking directly to the people who are on the receiving end of this administration. And reminding them that if you are forced to sign a contract and you are told from an advisor at the White House, you know, go ahead and sign this contract at the Pentagon and give this company that happens to have Trump Jr. on the board. It is putting those people in a terrible position, and people should think about that, because it is important to remember that the president has immunity, right?

No, Ms. Slotkin, we don’t criticize you because of your gender. We criticize you because you’re using young people and our brave soldiers as pawns to gain cheap political points.

Repellant.

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