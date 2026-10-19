Trump Shreds Slotkin for Threatening Remarks to Young Conservatives, Points Out How It's Backfiring

It's hard to believe how clueless Democrats can be sometimes.

But we're seeing them give away their game plan if they regain control of the House and Senate, and it's a truly ugly look at what they are promising. We reported earlier about the disturbing remarks from Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), threatening young conservatives that if they wanted to work for the Trump administration, they could face consequences.

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ON UCHICAGO CAMPUS: U.S. Senator from Michigan Elissa Slotkin hopes planned political prosecutions of republican leaders will scare young conservatives from getting involved in politics. @ElissaSlotkin https://t.co/p7NBJpDcQW — The Chicago Thinker (@ThinkerChicago) October 17, 2026

Slotkin then made things worse with her response to the backlash. She tried to argue that President Donald Trump had "weaponized" the government against her, and that those who "violated the law to carry out guidance from the president" should be held accountable. Of course, as we can see from the video above, that's not what she was saying. She was saying she wanted to warn young people off from working for the Trump administration because it could have "consequences." She can't spin that now.

President Trump shut down this disgusting comment from Slotkin (language warning).

.@POTUS: "That's a hell of a statement. Slotkin said that there should be prosecutions in order to scare people from going into politics. That's a Democrat and that's what they do. That's all they're good at — and you know what? That's why they're getting their asses kicked." https://t.co/oX6fAubz0P — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 19, 2026

"They've weaponized government. Slotkin is a low-life who is ruining her state, just destroying her state. What they're doing is really discouraging people from going into politics. They weaponized government, the Democrats — that's what they've done."

Trump continued:

"That's a hell of a statement. Slotkin said that there should be prosecutions in order to scare people from going into politics. That's a Democrat and that's what they do. That's all they're good at — and you know what? That's why they're getting their a**es kicked."

Trump is right. What's happening is that the Democrats' craziness on a variety of different issues, including this one, is whipping up people who would now crawl over broken glass to vote for Republicans to stop the crazy, since Slotkin has now revealed the game plan.

So keep talking, Sen. Slotkin. Keep letting people know why they need to vote for Republicans.

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