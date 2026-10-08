The NFL Makes a Desperate Appeal to the Supreme Court. The Reason Will Have Fans Cheering.

The NFL has a gambling problem. Or, more precisely, it has a problem with a rapidly expanding form of sports wagering that it believes is escaping the rules governing traditional sportsbooks.

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Now the league is asking the Supreme Court to intervene.

In a legal filing supporting New Jersey regulators in their dispute with prediction-market platform Kalshi, the NFL argues that contracts allowing customers to wager on sporting events are effectively gambling products, regardless of whether the companies offering them call them financial derivatives.

There's a big distinction. Traditional sportsbooks operate under state gambling laws, including licensing requirements, age restrictions, and consumer protections. Prediction-market operators such as Kalshi maintain that their contracts fall under the federal Commodity Futures Trading Commission's jurisdiction, potentially placing them beyond many of those state restrictions.

The NFL wants the justices to settle that dispute.

The NFL has asked the Supreme Court to take up the issue of sports event contracts. The league argues prediction markets need “robust safeguards” and says the industry does not “engage in the same vigorous oversight” as state and tribal gambling regulators. Story to come @FOS. https://t.co/pY1ct7myOC — Ben Horney (@BenHorney) October 8, 2026

According to CNBC, the league's filing points to an astonishing $1.8 billion in football-related prediction-market trading on the opening Sunday of the NFL season. That accounted for more than half of all trading volume on those platforms that day.

That's an enormous amount of money riding on professional football, and the league is concerned that the regulatory framework hasn't kept pace.

"In the end, we believe that given the current resource constraints of the CFTC, this is a job better left to the states," the NFL told CNBC.

The league's objections aren't limited to who gets to regulate the industry. It is particularly worried about wagers involving individual plays and circumstances that participants could potentially manipulate.

Consider a kicker deliberately missing a field goal or a receiver intentionally fumbling. The NFL also wants restrictions on contracts involving player injuries, officiating decisions, and information that might be known to insiders before the public learns about it.

Those aren't trifling concerns when billions of dollars are changing hands.

"Neither the CFTC nor the prediction market companies themselves — despite our persistent urging — have banned categories of bets susceptible to manipulation or set a 21 age limit," the league said in a statement to CNBC.

Kalshi currently permits customers as young as 18, while most states with legal sports betting require participants to be at least 21.

The NFL's filing also raises a constitutional question about whether federal regulation of prediction contracts can displace states' traditional authority over gambling.

"It is well established, however, that regulating gambling is among states’ sovereign police powers," the brief states. "What constitutional power allows Congress to override states’ traditional police powers to regulate intrastate gambling?"

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The issue has already divided federal appeals courts, increasing the stakes of a possible Supreme Court review.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has maintained that the league isn't rushing to embrace prediction-market partnerships, even as other professional sports organizations sign deals with the platforms.

"We don’t feel like we have to be the first in this. We feel like we’re going to be right, and the best thing to do is be patient," Goodell told CNBC in September.

The NHL has partnered with Kalshi and Polymarket, while Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and UFC have arrangements with Polymarket. The NFL continues to prohibit advertising by prediction-market platforms.

And the timing of this legal fight is especially interesting because fans are already scrutinizing what's happening on the field.

ESPN Insights reported that the NFL recorded more accepted penalties through Week 4 of the 2026 season than at any comparable point since play-by-play data became available in 1978.

Week 4 alone produced 271 accepted penalties, the second-highest weekly total over that period.

The flags are FLYING in the NFL this season 🚩 The NFL has seen the most accepted penalties through Week 4 since play-by-play data became available in 1978. Week 4 alone had 271 accepted penalties, the 2nd most in any week over that span. https://t.co/8JNfqTqzLG — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) October 6, 2026

"The flags are FLYING in the NFL this season," ESPN Insights observed.

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That record-setting pace doesn't establish any explicit connection between officiating and gambling. But it helps explain why questions about the integrity of professional football are receiving so much attention.

When fans are watching officials throw an extraordinary number of flags while billions of dollars are being wagered on games, it's hardly surprising that some are questioning whether the growth of sports betting is changing the experience.

The NFL's Supreme Court filing won't singlehandedly put an end to the abundance of flags, unfortunately. It does, however, acknowledge the dangers of betting markets involving events that can be influenced by a single player, official, or piece of inside information.

For fans who believe professional football has become too entangled with gambling, the league's effort to impose tighter restrictions is a welcome development.

There should undoubtedly be more barriers between gambling and professional sports. Whether the Supreme Court plays the ultimate referee on this matter is something many fans will be rooting for.

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