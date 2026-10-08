Bombshell: DOJ Reportedly Seeking Criminal Indictment of Cassidy Hutchinson

There is some bombshell news breaking this Thursday afternoon that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is seeking a federal criminal indictment against Cassidy Hutchinson, the former Trump aide who became the Democrats' star witness at a Jan. 6 congressional hearing in 2022.

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And it's that very testimony that may be coming back to bite her in the behind.

Punchbowl News reporter Laura Weiss reported Thursday that the DOJ presented evidence to a grand jury on Tuesday as it seeks an indictment of Hutchinson on charges that she lied to Congress during her June 28, 2022 testimony about the events surrounding January 6, 2021.

The DOJ is expected to bring additional evidence and witnesses before the grand jury panel later this month. Hutchinson herself has not been subpoenaed to appear, according to Weiss.

News: DOJ is seeking a federal criminal indictment of former WH aide Cassidy Hutchinson on charges of lying to Congress in her Jan. 6 testimony DOJ's Civil Rights Division brought evidence to a federal grand jury on Tuesday and is expected to present more evidence and additional witnesses later this month, per sources familiar with the plans. Hutchinson has not been subpoenaed to appear before the grand jury, per the sources MORE to come on this news from me and @bresreports in @PunchbowlNews Midday. Text subscribers got it first — Laura Weiss (@LauraEWeiss16) October 8, 2026

News: DOJ is seeking a federal criminal indictment of former WH aide Cassidy Hutchinson on charges of lying to Congress in her Jan. 6 testimony DOJ's Civil Rights Division brought evidence to a federal grand jury on Tuesday and is expected to present more evidence and additional witnesses later this month, per sources familiar with the plans. Hutchinson has not been subpoenaed to appear before the grand jury, per the sources

The case against Cassidy Hutchinson, who worked during the first Trump administration as a special assistant to the president and aide to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, has been building for some time now.

It was already known that she was under federal investigation for possible false statements she made during her testimony before the House Select Committee investigating January 6. One of the more sensational stories she recounted was the now-infamous – and thoroughly debunked – incident where President Trump supposedly became enraged at a Secret Service agent and lunged at the steering wheel of the vehicle in which he was riding at the time.

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Hutchinson didn't actually witness this happen, but based her testimony on what someone else told her.

Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk (GA-11), chairman of the House Administration Committee's Subcommittee on Oversight, released a report in 2024 in which he concluded that several of Hutchinson's most sensational claims were contradicted by other evidence.

Loudermilk later referred Hutchinson to the DOJ over the possible false statements to Congress, and it's that referral that apparently helped trigger the federal investigation that has led to the grand jury proceedings.

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