Deadly L.A. Helicopter Crash Kills News Reporter, Pilot While Covering Tragic Accident

A news reporter never wants to become part of the story. But on Tuesday night, an NBC journalist was covering a tragic accident, then wound up becoming a victim in an accident of her own.

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NBC4's aerial photojournalist Eliana Moreno, the pilot George Marciniw, and an unidentified pedestrian were killed when a news chopper went down in a parking lot.

Three people were killed and two others were hospitalized Tuesday night when a helicopter covering news for NBCLA and Telemundo 52 crashed in the Los Angeles community of Chatsworth. [...] The helicopter went down between two commercial buildings, the LAFD said. The crash resulted in a fire, damaging four cars and two storage containers in the area.

The news team had been dispatched to cover a crash involving a Metro bus.

At least two people were killed and six were injured Tuesday in a crash involving a Metro bus and a sport utility vehicle in Chatsworth, the transit agency said. The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. near the intersection of Nordhoff Street and De Soto Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The SUV ended up partially inside the bus. Firefighters were called to the scene for a rescue to rescue victims who were trapped as a result of the crash.

According to a witness, the helicopter exploded into a fireball upon hitting the ground in the parking lot. Another witness saw the chopper going down.

A news crew covering tragedy suddenly became part of the story.



NBC4's NewsChopper4 crashed in a Chatsworth parking lot, killing aerial photojournalist Eliana Moreno, pilot George Marciniw, a pedestrian on the ground, and injuring two others.



NBC4 confirmed the loss live on air… pic.twitter.com/iLNtrhxFzz — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 16, 2026

"My husband's in law enforcement," a woman told NBC L.A. "He said the helicopter is looking strange. We noticed that it was swaying. Five seconds later… we saw large smoke."

Fire Battalion Chief Rico Gross said at a late-night news conference that two other people were taken to the hospital with injuries. Another firefighter described the crash scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will be involved in the investigation, according to the fire department.

"From the helicopter itself, it's pretty well destroyed," Fire Capt. Brandon Silverman said. "So we are going to have to go through the rubble and see how many victims there were on board, as well as identify the helicopter; we couldn't even see a tail."

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“We are deeply saddened to share that a helicopter providing aerial news coverage for NBC4 and Telemundo 52 was involved in a fatal accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening," NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Los Angeles said in a joint statement. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those who lost their lives.”

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said she was "absolutely devastated by the loss of life in Chatsworth tonight."

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"My heart is with the families and loved ones of those we lost in the tragic bus collision and helicopter crash," Bass added.

This is a tragic loss for Los Angeles and the families of those who lost their lives. It is also a testament to the bravery of intrepid reporters, pilots, and first responders, who risk their lives to do their duty.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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