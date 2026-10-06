ActBlue Just Told on Itself With Damning New Move

Despite the fact that its executives have refused for years to answer questions when hauled in to testify in front of Congress, each of them repeatedly pleading the Fifth, the latest action by Democrat fundraising behemoth ActBlue speaks volumes about the platform's deceptive ways.

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Attorneys for ActBlue, which boasts on its website of helping "thousands of Democratic campaigns and organizations" raise money, sent a letter to congressional investigators on Monday alerting them that the platform is launching a new "passport verification program" as part of its "ongoing investment in the security of contributions processed from donors located abroad."

This is tantamount to ActBlue saying what their high-ranking executives wouldn't during multiple House hearings: yes, we enabled foreign donations to flow into U.S. elections through our system.

ActBlue just launched passport verification — days after House Republicans accused the Democratic fundraising giant of potentially accepting foreign donations. https://t.co/kSg2UrSG9v — Drew Grimaldi (@Grimillionaire) October 6, 2026

The Monday letter said the new protocol being implemented "adds passport-based identity verification as a further enhancement to ActBlue’s multi-layered approach to fraud and foreign-contribution prevention." It continued:

"In doing so, it also enables U.S. citizens located abroad—who have been unable to contribute on the ActBlue platform since 2025—to resume participating in the political process by supporting the candidates and causes of their choice. The new program uses the best available technology to allow eligible donors located abroad to verify their identity using a valid U.S. passport. It reflects substantial engineering investments by ActBlue to ensure that, as it resumes processing contributions from foreign addresses, its compliance systems can withstand scrutiny."

This vague, but damning, admission by ActBlue comes after the September conclusion by the House Oversight Committee, headed by Republican Rep. Jim Jordan (OH-04), that the company significantly lowered its donation vetting standards and, thus, enabled foreign donations to be made to Democrat campaigns and causes.

GOP Rep. Bryan Steil (WI-01), chairman of the Committee on House Administration, says this move is essentially an admission of guilt.

"This decision to implement a NEW passport verification program only confirms what we've been saying: ActBlue failed to verify the citizenship of individuals who made donations from abroad. That's unacceptable," Steil told Fox News Digital. "This new policy should have been in place on day one. Right now, far too many questions remain unanswered, including what percentage of the billions of dollars that have flowed through ActBlue came from illegal foreign sources. Chairman Jordan, Chairman Comer, and I will continue to seek answers for the American people."

A spokesman for Jordan, who has led the effort to hold ActBlue accountable, said, "This action confirms that the platform's fraud prevention measures were not as robust as [ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones] told Congress. We will continue to demand answers."

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As RedState previously reported, Wallace-Jones and a cavalcade of other ActBlue executives maintained a wall of silence when confronted by Congress with evidence that their platform was operating illegally when it came to accepting and processing foreign donations.

Well, they may have pleaded the Fifth, but their actions just answered the question anyway.

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