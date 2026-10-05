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Watch: Hilariously Unhinged Moments With De Niro and Ruffalo at 'Hands Off Our Vote' Rally

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 05, 2026 9:55 AM
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Watch: Hilariously Unhinged Moments With De Niro and Ruffalo at 'Hands Off Our Vote' Rally
Townhall Media

Democrats have been showing how extreme they truly are this year, with their embrace of the socialists. 

But if there's another unhinged element that the Democrats have, it's the Hollywood actor, especially the ones who suffer from extreme Trump Derangement Syndrome. 

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Cases in point: Mark Ruffalo and Robert De Niro. 

Let's start with Ruffalo. So there's been a conspiracy theory running on the left since President Donald Trump won in 2024 that somehow Elon Musk managed to interfere in the vote. Ruffalo goes to a similar place. This is bats. 

Warning for graphic language in following videos:

"We need to be on guard for what we may not see coming -- ELON," Ruffalo intones. 

"That's the cybersecurity of these elections....We know that these systems are vulnerable."

Wait a second. I thought that suggesting any such thing was evil and attacking elections? I thought elections were secure, according to Democrats. This must be "D" for Different when it's a Democrat, right? 

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He has no idea what he's talking about. What's hilarious is he doesn't seem to understand; even though he's nuts about Elon Musk, he's making the case for more election security/verification. 

But Ruffalo wasn't done yet. He hadn't "hulked out" yet. He claimed that if they won, Trump was going to somehow stop them from being seated. 

"I’m gonna Hulk out...You won’t like me when I’m angry," he said, misappropriating the Hulk character for his political craziness. And notice his flip-out at the end about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) possibly being at polling places — an actual government entity doing its job — "Let's keep the bastards away from our most vulnerable people, our beloved immigrants." 

However, if we're talking about the head TDS sufferer in Hollywood, it has to be Robert De Niro. Talk about losing it — this is losing it. He again feeds fear about ICE, talking about "masked and armed thugs stalking our polling places." 

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"When that coward, that f*cking piece of sh*t Donald Trump tries to take our voice and power away?" De Niro yelled. "What do we tell him? Your f*cking hands off our vote!"

Yet, it's Trump who wants to secure the vote with actions like pushing the SAVE America Act. It's Democrats who have done everything to stop it. The Trump administration has already said there's no plan to deploy ICE to polling places. So these actors are living in a fantasyland. 

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | HOLLYWOOD | ICE
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