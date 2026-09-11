DHS Identifies Murderer Who Killed California Woman As Indian Illegal Alien Released Under Biden

There is a startling development in the disturbing story of a California woman who was stalked and then killed by a man in 2023.

It turns out the alleged murderer was an illegal alien from India who was released by the Biden administration.

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Rohit Rohit, 22, was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol after illegally crossing the border into Arizona in August 2023, DHS said. He was subsequently released into the country and remained in the United States until Tuesday, when Sacramento County authorities say he murdered a 38-year-old woman he had relentlessly stalked and harassed.

“This illegal alien from India harassed, stalked, and then killed a 38-year-old woman in California, and then took his own life when police caught up to him,” a DHS spokesperson said.

“This tragedy would have been completely avoided if it weren’t for the Biden Administration RELEASING this killer into our country.”

NEW: DHS confirms that a murder suspect who killed a woman in Sacramento, CA on Tuesday by chasing her down with a gun, shooting her, then shooting her again in the head on the ground, is an Indian illegal alien who was caught & released at the border by the Biden administration.… pic.twitter.com/8qdK5FFRGF — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 11, 2026

The federal disclosure adds a major new dimension to a case that shocked Sacramento this week after authorities revealed the extraordinary lengths Rohit allegedly went to while stalking the woman, including hiding an Apple AirTag under the hood of her car and secretly entering her apartment while she slept.

The killing happened shortly before 3 PM Tuesday near a Panera Bread at Northrop and Howe avenues. Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper said surveillance video showed Rohit confronting the woman before she attempted to flee.

Rohit chased her down and opened fire, shooting her multiple times, investigators said. After she collapsed, he allegedly approached the wounded woman and shot her in the head at close range.

“Horrific. I’ve seen the video myself. Unimaginable,” Cooper said Wednesday. “This young lady was chased down and gunned down, and then he stands over her and executes her. Unbelievable.”

Authorities said Rohit and the woman had known each other for several years through their jobs, although they worked for different companies. Investigators believe Rohit eventually developed a fixation on her that escalated into months of stalking and harassment.

The woman discovered an AirTag hidden beneath the hood of her car in January, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. In another incident, Rohit allegedly deflated her vehicle's tire and followed her to work so he could appear and offer to help her.

His behavior grew more intrusive. Investigators said Rohit somehow obtained a copy of the woman's apartment key and entered her home while she was sleeping. After she learned what had happened the following morning, Rohit allegedly claimed he had entered because she had not answered him and he was concerned something had happened to her.

The woman initially declined to pursue criminal charges or seek a restraining order, but detectives remained in contact with her as Rohit's behavior continued.

“We’ve seen this pattern of behavior. We’ve seen kind of where it leads sometimes,” Sacramento County Sheriff's Lt. Amar Gandhi said.

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Deputies again urged the woman to seek a restraining order in May, and she ultimately obtained one. But authorities said Rohit continued trying to contact her.

On July 29, deputies received a report that Rohit had dropped off random grocery items at the woman's front door, an alleged violation of the restraining order. Less than two months later, authorities say, he was waiting for her in the Panera parking lot.

Investigators said Rohit parked there shortly before 3 PM Tuesday, around the time the woman was being dropped off. He approached and began accosting her before she tried to escape, prompting Rohit to chase her with a gun and fatally shoot her.

Rohit fled the scene, but a witness photographed his vehicle and immediately called 911, giving deputies information that helped them identify and track him. Authorities also used the region's Flock camera system to locate the vehicle within minutes.

“Fortunately, a good witness, a good Samaritan, was there, saw it, took photographs of the suspect’s vehicle and called 911 right away,” Cooper said.

Deputies eventually confronted Rohit on eastbound Highway 50 at Watt Avenue, where he stopped his vehicle and became involved in a standoff that shut down the freeway for hours. Rohit ultimately died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

Local officials initially said Rohit had no known criminal history in Sacramento County and no previous interactions with the sheriff's office. DHS's subsequent disclosure, however, revealed that he had previously been taken into federal custody after entering the country illegally.

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According to DHS, Rohit crossed the southern border in Arizona in August 2023 and was apprehended by Border Patrol before being released into the United States during the Biden administration.

Although Rohit's death means he will never face prosecution, detectives said their investigation will continue as they attempt to reconstruct the events leading to the woman's murder and provide answers to her family.

“We can’t give the family the victim back, but we can give them information, help them get closure and really piece the puzzle together on how they got here,” Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul just pardoned a violent criminal alien rather than the case going to the Supreme Court, where she might face an adverse ruling on the indefinite detention of illegal aliens.

Open borders have deadly consequences. And when elected officials release criminal aliens back into the communities, you have to wonder if they care about people's safety at all.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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