AOC Gets Destroyed in Fact Check on 'Black Lynchings' — This Is Humiliating

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had some terrifying news for America this week: Black people are once again being lynched across the United States.

Not one isolated case. Not one suspicious death still under investigation.

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According to the New York Democrat, America is facing “widespread modern-day lynchings” and “racial terror,” with 10 Black people already found hanging this year.

“This year, there have already been 10 reported hangings of Black people in the U.S.,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on X, announcing that she had joined Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and dozens of other Democrats in demanding federal action.

“I’m proud to have signed onto @RepPressley’s letter to address these widespread modern-day lynchings and put a stop to this racial terror.”

This year, there have already been 10 reported hangings of Black people in the U.S.



I’m proud to have signed onto @RepPressley ‘s letter to address these widespread modern-day lynchings and put a stop to this racial terror. https://t.co/ISo20mbLyg — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) September 10, 2026

Pressley somehow managed to turn the temperature up even higher.

“Black folks are being found hanged in America,” the Squad member declared. “This is a national crisis and we CANNOT stand by while strange fruit hangs from trees across the country.”

“We're demanding a federal investigation NOW so we can stop modern-day lynchings.”

“Strange fruit.” “Racial terror.” “Modern-day lynchings.”

Radicals in America have a real problem: Their demand for racism outstrips the supply.

So, what do you do when you have a narrative that demands "racist" white people are mysteriously "oppressing" black people? You invent things.

That's what the Southern Poverty Law Center was doing before it got busted literally funding the KKK. Allegedly.

The insipid race-hustlers were thus invoking one of the darkest chapters of American history to tell their followers that something resembling it was happening again, right now.

There was just one rather important problem. None of these cases were proven “lynchings.”

In fact, authorities investigating most of the high-profile deaths cited in the controversy have found no evidence that anyone killed the victims at all.

X's Community Notes promptly attached a fact check to Ocasio-Cortez's post.

“Most high-profile cases of Black people found hanging in 2025-26 were ruled suicides by medical examiners and police, with no evidence of foul play,” the note reads. “One remains a homicide probe. Framing as modern-day lynchings is not supported by official findings.”

Ouch.

The Squad members were lending their support to a letter demanding an investigation of these purported "lynchings."

A group of Congressional Democrats is demanding that the U.S. Department of Justice investigate the alarming number of Black Americans found hanging from trees in recent years across mostly the U.S. South, theGrio exclusively reports. In a letter led by U.S. Rep.Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), the group of Democrats, largely from the Congressional Black Caucus and Congressional Progressive Caucus, call on U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel to conduct thorough, transparent, and comprehensive federal investigations into the numerous incidents of Black people found hanging.

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“The series of deaths raises significant suspicion of foul play, given the role of lynching in our nation’s history,” reads the letter signed by nearly 60 Democrats, including U.S. Reps. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), Yvette D. Clarke (D-N.Y.), Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), Summer Lee (D-Pa.), LaMonica McIver (D-N.J.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), and Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.). “Each of their deaths should be treated with the utmost seriousness and investigated without bias by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).”

The letter continued, “We know there is a long history of neglecting to prevent or investigate deaths of Black individuals. For decades, the DOJ and FBI ignored widespread lynchings, which motivated more killings. Inaction by the federal government is tantamount to complicity. This is part of the legacy of racial terror in the United States, and this neglect has long-term consequences.”

Let's help these incurious congresswomen out and conduct our own "investigation." A look at the individual cases makes AOC's sweeping declaration even harder to square with what investigators have actually reported.

Take Kyle Bassinga. The 21-year-old Black man was found hanging from a tree in Fair Oaks Park in Cobb County, Georgia, prompting exactly the sort of online speculation now being amplified by Democrat lawmakers.

Police investigated. Local leaders addressed the mounting rumors publicly. Their conclusion was not lynching.

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Authorities said the evidence indicated Bassinga died by suicide, with no signs of trauma beyond the hanging and no evidence that another person was involved.

Then there was the case of a 32-year-old Black man found hanging from a tree in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina. Surveillance footage instead showed the man walking alone while carrying the electrical cord later found at the scene, according to authorities.

Police reported no evidence of another person's involvement and concluded that he died by suicide. His mother subsequently confirmed that her son had struggled with mental-health problems.

Those are tragic deaths. They are not evidence of lynchings.

And that distinction becomes fairly important when sitting members of Congress are telling millions of Americans that the country is experiencing “widespread” racial executions.

There is one notable case that has taken a different turn. Tasia Fortune, a 29-year-old Black mother of four who was found hanging from a tree behind an abandoned home in Jackson, Mississippi, was initially the subject of intense speculation before the state medical examiner ultimately ruled her death a homicide.

Police have since arrested 51-year-old Jarques Ratliff in connection with Fortune's death. That is unquestionably a homicide case.

But “homicide” does not magically translate into “racial lynching,” either.

Investigators have not publicly established a racial motive in Fortune's killing, and Fortune's own mother has said that while she believes her daughter was murdered, she does not believe race was the reason.

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So the scoreboard behind the incendiary rhetoric looks considerably different from the picture AOC painted for her followers.

Several prominent cases have been ruled suicides. One has been classified as a homicide. No evidence has been publicly established showing that the cases collectively constitute a campaign of racial lynching.

Even the congressional letter Ocasio-Cortez signed is noticeably more cautious than her social-media performance.

AOC didn't merely say suspicious deaths should be investigated. She announced that America was experiencing “widespread modern-day lynchings” and “racial terror.”

And apparently nobody stopped to check whether investigators had actually reached them before AOC blasted the claim to her millions of followers. Community Notes did.

The radical left’s first instinct is to turn tragedy into racial panic first and waits for the facts later. This time, the facts were already sitting there. AOC just got hammered with them.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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