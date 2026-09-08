A Bridge Too Far: TDS-Affected Singer Threatens to Leave the US

The Trump administration has gotten its fair share of "threats" from TDS-afflicted "entertainers" who say they are going to leave the country because of who is president.

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As the old saying goes, don't threaten us with a good time.

The latest is Art Garfunkel, who will always be remembered as 'the guy who used to sing sometimes with Paul Simon.'

“I don’t like America’s position at all,” the singer told the Guardian after being asked about issues “global heating” and “those in power.”

He said about the former topic, "It's real that the planet is getting warmer, that the water’s rising, that so many people are starving."

As I've explained elsewhere, even the International Panel of Climate Clowns (IPCC) are throwing in the towel on Climate Hoaxing.

So, Art is a little late to the party if he wants to flee America because "it's literally the end of the world, dude."

Art Garfunkel says he has considered leaving the United States, citing concerns about Donald Trump, climate change, hunger, and US foreign policy.



In an interview with The Guardian, Garfunkel said: "It's real that the planet is getting warmer, that the water’s rising, that so… — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) September 7, 2026

And, where is he going to go anyway? The Maldives? They are supposed to be literally underwater in twenty years, according to the global warming cultists.

If he is concerned about starving people, he should do one simple thing: Support free markets instead of socialism.

Garfunkel then talked about why he wants to leave the country.

“I’m not aboard, and I’m thinking of leaving the country, frankly,” the “The Sound of Silence” singer said.

“When Donald Trump took over Venezuela, are those the new rules? Just take over a country and run it?” Garfunkel added. “It’s shocking, and you think: how on earth are we gonna change the presidency?”

I prefer the "sound of silence" to such inane thoughts. He is acting like Venezuela was some idyllic little paradise before Trump attacked it.

It was a socialist hellhole that ran an illegitimate election. Its communist dictator was running drug operations against the U.S. and killing Americans.

Right on cue, the singer then wished for the Trump presidency to end.

“But Trump won’t last forever. So we’ve got to hope.”

It's astounding to watch people who are completely insulated from reality pine for a post-Trump world, as if the Biden presidency wasn't five times worse.

Garfunkel, who turns 85 in November, nonetheless put his remarks in context.

“I hope I come across as philosophical,” he said. “I’m a thinker, a book reader, a walker, but mostly I’m a singer.”

"Mostly a singer"—we will give you that one. As for the rest of it, that is very much up for debate.

A wave of high-profile entertainers publicly floated leaving the United States during Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign and after his 2016 victory, with some repeating similar comments ahead of later elections.

Singer Cher said she would have to “leave the planet” if Trump won, later telling The Guardian that his first term had given her an ulcer and that “this time I will leave.” Barbra Streisand told 60 Minutes Australia she would consider Canada or Australia and later told Stephen Colbert she could not live in the country if he returned, naming England as a possible destination.

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Actress and writer Lena Dunham said she would move to Vancouver and could work from there. Bryan Cranston told a podcast he would “definitely move.” Miley Cyrus posted that she was “moving if this is my president.”

Samuel L. Jackson said on late-night television that he would go to South Africa. Ne-Yo told TMZ he would head to Canada “straight away.” Chelsea Handler noted she had already bought a house in Spain and would use it. Raven-Symoné said on The View that she had already bought a ticket to Canada. Amy Schumer told the BBC she would need to learn Spanish and move to Spain or elsewhere. Whoopi Goldberg remarked that it might be time for her to go.

The vast majority of the celebrities who made the remarks remained in the United States. Apparently, the Trump presidency isn't as bad as they make out.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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