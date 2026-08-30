NY Gov. Hochul Ditches 'Feminist' Routine to Don Hijab for Muslim Men

If you stand for nothing, you'll fall for anything.

That is the mantra of the modern Democrat Party, which for decades posed as the champions of "female liberation," but now kowtows to an Islamist ideology that infamously oppresses women.

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New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is the latest to submit to Muslim men, indulging their preference that women cover their heads when going out in society.

On Friday, Hochul readily jettisoned her feminist garb and adopted the Muslim one to impress an audience of New York City Zohran Mamdani's friends.

"Feminist icon" NY Governor Hochul just put on a hijab for Muslim men pic.twitter.com/D1RfqBqnf1 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 30, 2026

This is what Hochul says in the clip: "I want to thank his excellency Mr. (Ambassador Tareq) Albanai. I want to thank him for (inaudible) be part of the family, to our imam, and the other executives who are a part of this organization."

The Islamic Center of New York publicized her visit on Friday.

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The hijab is a symbol of a woman's humility and obedience before Allah.

The abandonment of Western values to signal obeisance to Islamists was striking.

Does she know that even as a mayor, she is a 2nd class citizen to them? They probably aren't even listening to her... pic.twitter.com/7mTlgTgwO7 — Umm Imagine (@UmmImagine) August 30, 2026

Lower taxes?

Safer streets?

Better schools?



"Best I can do is a hijab." pic.twitter.com/rAu0qEmzrd — Anthony Galli (@AnthonyGalli) August 30, 2026

New York forgot — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 30, 2026

New York did forget. After the 9/11 attacks, then-imam Sheik Muhammad Gemeaha of the Islamic Cultural Center of NYC blamed the Jews for the WTC bombings in an interview:

Recently, I read an interview with Sheik Muhammad Gemeaha -- who was not only the representative in the United States of the prominent Cairo center of Islamic learning, al-Azhar University, but also imam of the Islamic Cultural Center of New York City. The sheik, who until recently lived in Manhattan on the Upper West Side, explained that ''only the Jews'' were capable of destroying the World Trade Center and added that ''if it became known to the American people, they would have done to Jews what Hitler did.''

As if to show that she has completely no shame, Hochul recently pledged "to increase security for synagogues and Jewish communities across the state ahead of the High Holidays, during remarks she delivered at Shabbat services at the Central Synagogue in Manhattan."

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This comes weeks after an unhinged antisemitic man, named Larry Montes, broke into a synagogue and attacked two people.

Rising antisemitism and an embrace of Islam are coming hand-in-hand in the modern Democrat Party, even at the expense of any credible pretense of championing "women's rights" and defending gay rights.

As I recently explained in a RedState article on California's bill to recognize two Islamic holidays, this comes down to the radical left exploiting "anti-bigotry," the guiding principle of modern Democrats, to persuade people to adopt illiberal worldviews — like Islam.

Now, this isn't the first time that Kathy Hochul has donned a headscarf to appease Muslims.

Kathy Hochul wears a head dress as she panders to Muslims and talks about the Quran in New York.



What is your reaction? pic.twitter.com/ElC8PBOw2a — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) July 31, 2025

New York Governor, Kathy Hochul, was spotted wearing a hijab yesterday…



wtf!? pic.twitter.com/L5Jq9IfKLd — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) August 1, 2025

Kathy Hochul owns more hijabs than most Muslim women. https://t.co/EfpdVGNMHW pic.twitter.com/zBlI2YsyLp — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) August 30, 2026

The Democrat Party is obsessed with optics. As we have seen throughout the Trump era, if there is anything that it has stood for, it's opposition to Donald Trump, and indeed, America itself.

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We should not be so quick to dismiss New York Gov. Hochul's adoption of a hijab as a mere case of political pandering.

The Democrat Party has gone out of its way to virtue-signal on behalf of Islamists. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and Minnesota Lt. Gov. Penny Flanagan have all embraced the head covering.

If there is anything that the modern left supports, it's political power.

And as radical Democrats embrace Islamist politicians like New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, we have to ask ourselves if there is any principle they won't sell out in order to get it.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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