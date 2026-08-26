Bad News for Democrats — The SF 49ers Owner's Arrest Video Just Dropped

Just when you thought the eyebrow-raising case of San Francisco 49ers’ owner Jed York getting busted near an Ohio trailer park for allegedly soliciting a prostitute for $160 (the affordability crisis is ruthless) was about to pass from the headlines, it somehow gets more embarrassing.

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Not just for Jed York, but for the Democrat Party. I’ll explain.

TMZ gave the story fresh legs by releasing video of York’s arrest by Ohio police.

😳 Body cam of Jed York's arrest shows stunned 49ers owner. https://t.co/rjSYBSbrgF



🎥: East Palestine Police Dept pic.twitter.com/PZr8EXnk91 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 26, 2026

The newly released bodycam footage shows the San Francisco 49ers CEO being pulled over near East Palestine, Ohio, apparently confused about what was happening as police approached his vehicle.

“Can I ask what you're doing?” York asks while officers place him in handcuffs. He then tells police he was “just driving” through the area. The police, obviously, wanted to know why.

According to the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, the operation began with an undercover advertisement posted Saturday, August 22, on a website authorities identified as being used for prostitution.

Investigators say York contacted the undercover officer while identifying himself as “Joe.” He initially wrote that he wanted to visit her, then followed up when he didn't receive a response. The next morning, according to the report, he tried again. This time, the conversation went somewhere.

York allegedly told the person he believed to be a prostitute that he was coming from Boardman and asked for an address. He then asked for the price of an hour of “full service sexual activity.”

Police records put the agreed price at $160, although earlier reporting described the alleged solicitation as involving $140. Authorities then directed York to a mobile-home park in East Palestine, using a fake lot number as part of the sting. The park itself later said it had nothing to do with the operation and had no knowledge of what was happening until after York's arrest became public.

Police watched York drive into the park, apparently search for the nonexistent address, and then return toward the main road.

That's when officers moved in. And the bodycam makes the whole episode somehow more surreal.

York, a billionaire NFL owner, is standing alongside his vehicle in a Yankees T-shirt, gray basketball shorts and sneakers while officers search the car. According to TMZ, he was also still wearing his wedding ring, although the outlet reports that York and his wife had separated months earlier.

Then an officer finds the cash. “He's got a s*** ton of cash,” one cop remarks on the video after discovering a large stack of $20 bills. Authorities said York had the $160 allegedly agreed upon for the encounter, along with the cellphone used to arrange it.

The prostitution charge didn't last very long. York was originally charged with engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools. By Monday, he had reached a plea agreement in which the prostitution charge was reduced to misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools — the “tool” in this case being his cellphone — and was found guilty.

He was sentenced to two days in jail, served concurrently, with credit for time already served, and ordered to pay more than $1,000 in fines and costs. York's attorneys also attempted to have information surrounding the incident sealed. The judge denied that request.

The NFL says the matter will be reviewed under its personal-conduct policy, while 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has tried to keep the episode separate from football.

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“Obviously, it’s a very tough situation. I mean the views for the organization going forward are as usual. There won’t be any difference in that,” Shanahan said. “But I know it’s extremely fresh. It’s a very, very personal situation.”

York reportedly skipped an NFL owners meeting following the arrest.

Now we get to the political part.

Because Jed York isn't merely the wealthy owner of one of America's most famous football franchises. He has also spent years writing checks to Democrats.

Fox News reports that York has contributed more than $40,000 to Democrat candidates and political organizations over the years, including Kamala Harris' Senate campaign, Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign and Rep. Ro Khanna's (CA-17) reelection effort.

Last June, he gave $2,500 to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC). And suddenly Republicans would like to know whether Democrats still want the money.

“We all know that the DCCC is broke, but apparently they’re so desperate for cash they’ll cling to $2,500 through a prostitution scandal,” National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Mike Marinella told Fox News.

The DCCC did not immediately respond to the outlet when asked whether it planned to return York's contribution. York's political involvement has gone beyond simply donating money.

In 2016, he made the 49ers' opposition to North Carolina's HB2 bathroom law an official organizational position and donated $75,000 toward efforts to repeal the legislation.

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“The San Francisco 49ers are deeply concerned about North Carolina’s recently enacted House Bill 2, which overturned protections for LGBT people and sanctioned discrimination across the state," York said in a statement. "HB2 does not reflect the values of our organization, of our country, or the majority of North Carolinians," he added.

Go Woke, go broke.

Perhaps York should have heeded the sage words of longtime Democrat strategist James Carville when he remarked on Bill Clinton’s accusers: "Drag a hundred-dollar bill through a trailer park, and there's no telling what you'll find."

It turns out, you might find an undercover police officer.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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