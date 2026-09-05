'Coyote Vs. Acme' Creates a New Genre in Cinema — a Film That Actually Entertains!

Going to the movies anymore has become more of a chore than a choice. Whether it’s sitting through yet another CGI-bloated bomb that’s 99 percent special effects and 1 percent story, or an agenda-laden morality tale so overburdened with self-importance that it trips and falls flat over its own message before the opening credits are done, trying to find something that entertains and inspires at your local cinema nowadays requires research and detective work that Sherlock Holmes would admire. Happily, there is now a film in theaters fulfilling cinema’s original promise of on-the-spot entertainment and long-term satisfaction. “Coyote vs Acme” neither preaches nor prattles. It simply brings a tale familiar to everyone who grew up watching Saturday-morning cartoons into the modern era, and it does so with a smile.

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That the film is in theaters at all is a tale of perseverance against ridiculous odds that the coyote himself would admire. Finished and ready to hit theaters in 2023, the film was shelved by Warner Bros., preferring to take the allotted $30M tax write-off over a movie in which studio executives apparently had zero faith. The fans, who had gotten wind of the project through the usual media channels, were uninclined to let go. The comparatively small Ketchup Entertainment pried the film loose from Warner Bros. for a not inconsiderable fee, gambling there would be sufficient audience demand to make the bet pay off. It has, as “Coyote vs. Acme” has brought in both massive audience ratings and massive audiences period.

Mixing live-action with 2D animation, the film’s premise is comedic simplicity. Wile E. Coyote, after yet another attempt to catch the Roadrunner is thwarted by a defective product from the Acme Corporation, sees a TV ad by a low-level lawyer located in Albuquerque promising he can get a settlement from the corporation. Wile E. makes his way, albeit painfully, to Albuquerque to look up the lawyer, and … nope, no spoilers of any fashion. You have to see the movie.

The film is loaded with momentary gags and flashes from classic cartoons from multiple creators, including Tex Avery and Chuck Jones, that require full attention to pick up on. Once it makes its way to streaming services and such, there will doubtless be websites stuffed to the point of bursting trying to catch all the Easter eggs. This does not distract from the movie’s main premise, and it does have one that is cleverly delivered. Without preaching or woke posturing, the film has a message. There is validity in the concept of individual worth, even for individuals looked down upon by society for whatever reason. A parallel message is the importance of making oneself worthy of self-respect. Neither of these is delivered in a heavy-handed or overlording moral superiority manner, but rather as part of “Coyote vs. Acme”’s overriding theme: film as entertainment.

The human acting is solid if unspectacular. To be fair, the humans aren’t the movie’s main focus anyway, and while entertaining, it's not trying to be Shakespeare reborn. Will Forte plays the resigned to a low-level life lawyer reluctantly dragged into a legal battle by the coyote against the mighty Acme. John Cena plays his part as Acme’s sleazebag lawyer to the hilt. Lana Condor brings an appropriate level of spunk as Forte’s naïve, overeager niece and fellow lawyer, pushing Forte’s character far deeper into the case than he is willing to go. The best performance is provided silently by a superbly drawn Wile E. Coyote, speaking, as he does in the original cartoons, solely through often hilarious held-up signs as he fiercely pursues both justice and his own personal agenda. Which is … nope, still no spoilers.

Once in a great while, Hollywood gets over itself and presents a film without agenda, minus moral or societal posturing. “Coyote vs. Acme” is such a movie. The kids will laugh at the cartoon antics, even if the characters aren't all familiar, while the adults will enjoy seeing beloved parts of their lives brought back to life in an entertaining, non-cloying way. If you’re looking for something worthwhile to do this weekend, make like the Roadrunner and beep-beep your way to “Coyote vs. Acme.” Just steer clear of any packages labeled Acme you might find along the way.

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